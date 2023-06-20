I watched "How To Blow Up a Pipeline" at the Court Square Theater on Sunday. I had read a brief description: basically a low-budget movie about young environmental activists who decide to take the law into their own hands. Their years of protests seemingly having had no effect, they plot to blow up an oil pipeline that runs across a scorched portion of Texas.
I went to this movie reluctantly, mostly as a friendship gesture to a group of local environmental activists who wanted to encourage a discussion of the issues this movie raises. Many of these friends, most of whom are nearly as old as I am, rapidly approaching eighty; have worked incessantly to disrupt through legal channels the completion of the Mountain Valley Pipeline. Other environmental activists have taken more direct action, chaining themselves to the pipeline, tree sit-ins and so on, falling short, however, of blowing the pipelines up.
I needn’t rehearse the specific arguments for opposing or supporting the MVP. The MVP is only one example of a host of industrial projects contributing to global warming and environmental damage. Politicians and industry leaders who support these projects tend to minimize their destructive impact. Many whose livelihoods or political donations are involved tend to focus on the present at the expense of the future, some of whom deny scientific evidence that unless we change our habits, we are headed for the cliff. Others pay attention to science and in particular the latest report, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, tracking the trends of global warming and environmental destruction. Those of us nearing the end of our journey seem to have good reason to regret how we will be leaving the earth in far worse condition than we found it, an inheritance that goes counter to a parental instinct to leave for our children a better world than the one to which we came.
"How To Blow Up a Pipeline" directly addresses the dilemma of youth who have become impatient with legal channels of resistance. The group of environmental activists join with a Texas rancher whose land has been violated by the dubious claims of eminent domain, the same claim at the basis of MVP resistance. I won’t rehearse the plot here, but in essence, these young people are willing to go to prison because of their environmental activism. From one point of view, they are heroes, willing to sacrifice their futures for the benefit of the community, and one should say, of the earth. Others might see their “illegal” activism as unforgivably naive, even damaging to the larger cause by associating environmental activist to illegality, or more bluntly put, domestic terrorism.
I left the movie uncertain of where I stand. I thought I would condemn theirs as naive activism. After successfully blowing up the pipeline, they released a video acknowledging their action and encouraging others to take up the cause, to cut through the labyrinth of red tape and take direct “illegal” action. In a way, you could call this uncivil disobedience in defense of the earth. They were hoping that by their actions, they would inspire others to “illegally” disrupt environmentally insensitive corporate projects, the profits-now and the future-be-dammed ethos.
I reframed the plot of "Pipeline" to my experience as an undergraduate at the University of Wisconsin in the '60s. Like many others in Madison, I protested for civil rights and against the war in Vietnam. I was not as radical as some of my friends. I came from the rural working-classes, paying my own way through college and was consequently aware of the quicksand on which I was trying to stand. Many of my friends, however, were very much like the environmental activists at the center of "Pipeline." They had had it with the peaceful protests against the war. It was time, the weathermen argued, to become soldiers against the war. It was not enough to resist the draft; we had to take more direct action by attacking the physical resources contributing to the war in Vietnam.
The defining moment at Madison was the bombing of the Army Math Research Center, in which Robert Fassnacht was killed. He was working there at 3:40 a.m. when the bomb went off. The bombers had warned the police, who failed to clear the building. I was, at the time, a draft resister and left for Canada the next morning. I couldn’t imagine being a soldier willing to kill others in a war in which I knew we were wrong.
The other defining moments were at Kent State when a student protestor was killed by the National Guard; and the publication of the Pentagon Papers released by the whistle-blower, Daniel Ellsberg, who faced prison for releasing documents describing the false narratives foisted on the public to convince them to support that war. Many called him a traitor. In today’s lexicon, he might have been called a terrorist.
I don’t know where these reflections leave me. I am contextualizing the issue of climate activism as dramatized through this film. I have taken the safe route: speaking out now and then. At best, my voice has been a whisper. I admire people who shout.
Irvin Peckham is a retired professor who resides in Harrisonburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.