My doctor says I need to lose a few pounds and get more exercise. With this in mind, I have started a diet. I am also making it a habit to walk four or five days a week.
A good place to walk here in Harrisonburg is the loop around Rockingham Memorial Hospital. The loop is almost exactly 1 mile with a gentle slope. Uphill gets the pulse rate up, downhill lets you coast a bit. On the eastern side of the loop there are some woods just beyond an open field. I often see a pair of red-tailed hawks soaring here.
I first noticed the hawks a couple of years ago. I guess they are a nesting pair. They soar in lazy circles over the field. When they are there, I notice the squirrels and chipmunks disappear. I like to think the hawks see that open field as sort of a buffet bar. The critters who live a rung or two below the hawks on the food chain have the good sense to stay out of the shadow of these two beautiful birds.
Further along past where I saw the hawks, there is a pond. Ducks and geese gather there and enjoy the water. The geese frequently take flight. They honk at each other as they form into their V-shaped formation. They often pass close enough overhead for me to hear the wind move over the feathers on their wings.
We had some snow here last Sunday. The roads were clear by early afternoon, but the snow lasted on the hills and fields until Monday evening. I drove on Weyers Cave Road pn Monday morning. It was just after sunrise. The sky was orange and purple with the early light. I drove past old barns each with snow and weathered boards making them look like a painting from 200 years ago.
Black Angus cattle wandered in the white fields. Black crows were in attendance as well. They looked like the black chocolate chips in a bowl of white ice cream. I did mention I was on a diet, didn’t I?
There is a bridge across the North River. The river water is warm enough on this cold morning to produce steam. The gray mist hovers above the flowing waters and catches some of the orange from the rising sun.
One family along the road has a sign on their front yard. They have a bible verse posted and change the verse from time to time. The verse today is from Psalms 68:19 “Blessed be the Lord, who daily loadeth us with benefits”
Weyers Cave Road crosses over Intersate 81. With one glance, I can see the traffic racing along almost bumper to bumper. I guess the cars and trucks on 81 are doing well over the posted speed limit. The drivers who are driving on 81 in such a hurry are missing the sunrise over the fields and the farmhouses.
I feel kind of sorry for anyone who does not get a chance to see sunrise from Weyers Cave Road on a winter’s morning. The snow and frost catch the early morning light and gives someone who is up early a real treat.
I think we are lucky to live here. Further north, winters are harder and the snowfall is heavier. Further south, it gets a lot hotter in the summer. To the east, Richmond and Northern Virginia have crowding and traffic problems that make living there difficult.
Sometimes it is easy to overlook the timeless beauty that surrounds us here in the Shenandoah Valley.
Interstate 81 and the traffic roaring along its four cement lanes is almost a metaphor for life here. Most of the world runs past with so many people looking for the next fashionable thing or the next anger-producing news cast. I have been fortunate and have met many people who don’t let those outside influences spoil their day. They focus on what they think is important; like being a good co-worker and friend. They focus on the welfare of their family and neighbors. They support their community through their membership in civic organizations and through their church. They look for wisdom in the good book and in the fields near their homes.
The songwriter Bob Seger in one of his songs says:"
"Just then I saw a young hawk flyin’
And my soul began to rise
And, pretty soon, my heart was singin’"
People who have lived in the Shenandoah Valley for a while can get a lift to their spirits just by watching two hawks soaring over a field looking for lunch. I think folks like that are pretty lucky.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.