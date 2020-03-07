Our society today has a self-awareness crisis. We see people in positions of influence and authority doing things that we think are ill-informed at best and malicious at worst. We see people around us making poor choices that are out of our control and we shake our heads, saying we would do things differently if given the choice. It seems like everyone around us has lost their mind — everyone except ourselves, of course. But perhaps we are not so immune to making poor choices as we might think.
In his book Predictably Irrational, Dr. Dan Ariely, the James B. Duke Professor of Behavioral Economics at Duke University, tells us “Even good people are not immune to being partially blinded by their own minds.” Dr. Ariely goes on to explain that “we are pawns in a game whose forces we largely fail to comprehend. We usually think of ourselves as sitting in the driver’s seat, with ultimate control over the decisions we make and the direction our life takes; but, alas, this perception has more to do with our desires — with how we want to view ourselves — than with reality.”
If we are more concerned with how we want to view ourselves than with reality, then we will not be self-aware. And these are three things that will get in the way of our self-awareness.
1. Self-Herding
The choices we make today are influenced by the choices we have made before, even if they were poor choices. This is due in no small part to what Dr. Ariely calls self-herding. “This happens when we believe something is good (or bad) on the basis of our own previous behavior.” Dr. Ariely explains that doing something beforehand paves the way for us to do it again. If we do it a second time, that reinforces the decision to do it a third time — simply because we have done it twice before. Using the example of seeing people standing in line for a restaurant, Dr. Ariely explains that we perceive the restaurant must be good because people are lining up to get inside. The decision to go to that restaurant is validated simply because others want to go there. The restaurant decision is similar to making any kind of decision: “once we become the first person in line at the restaurant, we begin to line up behind ourself in subsequent experiences.” We do things again simply because we have done them before.
2. Blaming
As we unwittingly become entrenched in our own opinions, we also become more resistant to changing our minds. Dr. Bridget Queenan, associate director of the Brain Initiative at the University of California at Santa Barbara, finds that humans like knowing what they know and don’t want to be confused with the facts. “When people are threatened in any way, they retreat from logic,” she says. “Little kids are perfectly capable of updating their belief systems and behaviors based on evidence. In fact, they find new and contradictory things really appealing. So why do we stop?” When we don’t know how to reconcile the reality around us with our paradigm — how we have always looked at the world — we assume that something out there is to blame.
3. Heuristics
We are reluctant to shift our paradigms to comport with reality because of heuristics. Heuristics are mental short-cuts we use to make decisions. Instead of having to evaluate every single decision every single day — such as what we will eat or wear — we use heuristics to avoid considering all the potential options. Unfortunately, heuristics can also extend to other decisions we make. When we come to our conclusions, we stick to them, and we don’t want to be bothered with revisiting them. Once we have made up our minds, we assume that we can’t be wrong. As a result, we stick with our opinions that have now become comforting and self-validating.
Here’s the key takeaway: Self-awareness is not a given. It’s like a muscle that needs to be exercised. And it can atrophy without use. Take the time to question your assumptions, test your worldview, and shift your paradigm as necessary. That way you will not get stuck in a pattern of self-herding, blaming others, or auto-pilot heuristics.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also President of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies improve their employee cultures to make the companies healthier, more productive, and more profitable.
