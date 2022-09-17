Every profession has its own collection of heroes and high-profile individuals. While you do not see many TV shows or movies about famous dentists, their lives are noteworthy, none the less.
Auguste Charles Valadier
In a wonderful book called “The Facemaker: A Visionary Surgeon’s Battle to Mend the Disfigured Soldiers of WWI,” the author Lindsey Fitzharris looks at the lives of a team of professionals who, working together, invented the medical discipline of plastic surgery. When World War I broke out in 1914, none of the armies had dental officers. Dental examinations were provided by medical officers. In older times, a soldier had to tear a packet of paper holding gun powder with his teeth to load his musket. Putting gunpowder in a brass casing eliminated the need for strong teeth, so it was thought. The trenches of WWI were dug into the well-fertilized fields of Flanders and France. Exploding shells caused horrible injuries to the head and neck. These injuries invariably became infected. In her book, Fitzharris writes one British Hospital reported mortality rate from infected wounds was 28%!
Valadier was from a French family, but he was raised in the United States. He returned to France in 1910. His dental practice in Paris had an aristocratic clientele. He counted the King of Spain as a satisfied patient.
In the early 1900s, oral hygiene was poor for most people. Because of this, dentists had more experience treating serious facial infections than other medical professionals. Valadier was flamboyant and innovative. Once war broke out, he converted his Rolls Royce Silver Ghost limousine into a mobile dental clinic. He drove his car loaded with medication and instruments to the front and assisted with casual care. When British Gen. Douglas Haig had an infected tooth, Valadier was summonsed. He removed the general’s tooth and was given a commission in the British army. When war broke out in 1914, there were no dedicated military dentists. At war’s end 831 dentists were serving as contractors to the British army. In 1921, Winston Churchill established an official British Army Dental Corps.
Valadier convinced other surgeons that form must follow function. Horrible facial injuries must be treated so a patient gains the ability to chew and to speak. To prevent dangerous infections, wounds must be allowed to heal over time and not closed prematurely. Once this was understood, surgery to improve appearance became possible and more predictable.
Ben L. Salomon
Capt. Ben Salomon was an Army dental officer attached to the 105th Infantry Division during World War II. His division went ashore during the Battle of Saipan in June 1944. The fighting was fierce on Saipan. When one of the regimental surgeons was wounded, Capt. Salomon was made interim regimental surgeon.
In July, Capt. Salomon’s battalion aid station was just 50 yards from the foxholes at the forward line of battle. Early the morning of July 7 about 4,000 Japanese soldiers attacked the 1,500 American soldiers. The Americans were soon overrun. The aid station was overwhelmed with wounded patients. While treating patients, Capt. Salomon saw a Japanese soldier enter his tent. He picked up a rifle and shot the Japanese soldier. He ordered any man who could walk to retreat to the next available aid station in the rear. Dr. Salomon used the rifle to cover the retreat of his men, killing other enemy soldiers as they entered the tent. Days later, Capt. Salomon’s lifeless body was found slumped over a machine gun near the aid station. Official reports noted Capt. Salomon suffered over 70 gunshot wounds and he had been bayonetted. Military authorities also noted 98 dead Japanese soldiers in front of Capt. Salomon’s machine gun. For his heroism, Capt. Salomon was awarded the Medal of Honor.
Jack E. Mallory
Jack Mallory was a 22-year-old Navy dentist in 1946. He was stationed in Tokyo after the war. Along with treating American servicemen, Dr. Mallory’s clinic was tasked with providing necessary treatment to prisoners at the nearby Sugamo Prison. Hideki Tojo had been Japan’s prime minister in 1941. He authorized the attack on Pearl Harbor and was associated with other wartime atrocities. Prime Minister Tojo had extremely poor oral health and had all his teeth removed in prison. He asked for an upper denture so he could speak at his upcoming trial for war crimes. Dr. Mallory was given the task of making Tojo’s denture.
Dr. Mallory had an opportunity rarely provided to a dentist. He and his buddies decided to insert a secret message in Tojo’s denture. Using the dots and dashes of Morse code he had: “Remember Pearl Harbor” discretely imprinted into the denture. Of course, being a sailor, he could not keep a secret. He told some friends. One of the friends wrote a letter home to his family about the prank. News of the Morse code message in Tojo’s denture was broadcast on a Texas radio station and was picked up by other news services. Dr. Mallory said his immediate commanding officer thought it was a funny joke, but it would “get us all in a lot of trouble.” Jack Mallory was told the remove the message. In February 1947, Dr. Mallory went back to Tojo’s cell and retrieved the denture. The Morris code message was removed, and the denture returned to a confused Prime Minister Tojo. These are three examples of dentists who had a brush with history. Next time you visit your dentist, ask him or her to tell you about their dental hero. You may hear a good story.
Douglas Wright is a dentist and pharmacist who lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.