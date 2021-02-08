The text of President Joe Biden’s inaugural speech was about 2,500 words long. In a relatively short speech, President Biden used the word "unity" eight times.
Shortly after his speech, he signed 25 executive orders. One of these orders banned new oil and gas drilling leases on federal land and water. Another executive order halted the Keystone pipeline construction. These orders are job killers. Workers along the Keystone pipeline and oil workers in New Mexico along with associated small businesses such as restaurants and hotels are already feeling the loss. Some estimates put the number of jobs lost from the termination of the Keystone pipeline at 11,000. Banning new drilling leases on federal land and water will have a big impact. Many wells are located under federal, state and privately held land. Because of this, stopping leases on federal land may have a multiplying effect. Job losses and lost oil tax revenue to the state of New Mexico will be huge.
Using the stroke of a pen to destroy good jobs in a time of pandemic will do nothing to help restore unity in our country. Fracking technology has allowed the United States to become an energy exporter. Our neighbors in Caribbean and Latin America will have to turn to other producers or sources for their energy needs. Most foreign producers like Venezuela and those in the Middle East are not as environmentally conscious as we are here in the USA. Some places may have to return to using coal to make electricity. Natural gas produced in the United States provides a better option for electric production. Eliminating natural gas from options for energy production is a move in the wrong direction.
American workers suffer, energy consumers pay more, energy importers may return to using coal and despotic regimes get improved cash flow all from the stroke of our new president’s pen.
This is not a good start for “unity.” Here are some places I think we can work together and help build a unified America.
Infrastructure. Our new president needs to be reminded that Americans are builders. We are the best builders of infrastructure in the world. It is far past time to renew and rebuild our highways and bridges. Anyone who has had to drive on the overcrowded Interstate 95 can see this. Here in Harrisonburg, we can see Interstate 81 is overused because I-95 is so crowded. It is time to improve both of these highways along with hundreds of other roads and bridges in the US. Americans are most unified when we are working together. The next coronavirus relief package should be focused on building infrastructure in America for Americans.
China. The Chinese government is arresting and imprisoning democracy advocates in Hong Kong. Just days before President Biden’s inauguration, President Trump’s secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, officially declared China to be guilty of genocide. A Muslim minority in China known as the Uyghurs have been the victims of forced sterilization, forced labor and communist indoctrination. In response to a total disrespect of international law by China the United Kingdom has offered fast track to citizenship for residents of Hong Kong. Hong Kongers have a reputation for being hard workers. Their country has thrived because of a love of free market capitalism. The entry of a couple million democracy refugees from Hong Kong would be good for the economy of the United States and a black eye for China. We would accomplish much without the use of our military. We may even enlist other countries in this effort, bringing about international unity.
Health care. Reworking our failing system would take bipartisan cooperation … in other words, unity. An improved health care system should provide access to everyone in a free market.
Medicaid can be made to be just another choice among all health care insurance options for each citizen. Accommodation for the poor and for those with pre-existing conditions can easily be made. Health insurance should be a choice made by each individual and not linked to a person’s job. Uncoupling health care from a job will allow business owners to focus on running their businesses and allow individuals to select the insurance they need based on their own priorities. To accomplish this, our new president will need the help of congressional Republicans. This quest for unity will give President Biden opportunities to have meetings with Democratic and Republican members of the congress. This effort makes everyone look like statesmen and stateswomen. This may reduce the political temperature in our country as well.
Infrastructure, China, health care reform. There is plenty of room for improvement and for unity.
Heavy-handed governance by a presidential fiat and executive order is the wrong answer. Building a better future for all Americans; that’s how you build unity.
Douglas Wright is a dentist who lives in Rockingham County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.