My dad and I had just completed a grueling 16-hour bus trip from our remote village in Eastern rural Zambia in Southern Africa. We were exhausted, dusty, black and blue just from the physical pounding we had endured on the bumpy bus ride on a dirt road. We were seconds away from seeing it. I stared in the southern direction with great anticipation as it approached. I first saw the engine’s bright white head light.
Then it was the loud moaning piercing steam whistle blow that echoed around the adjacent downtown skyscrapers of Cairo Road in Zambia’s capital city of Lusaka. I saw the billowing thick black smoke. Then the platform vibrated as the massive engine thundered by amidst a loud cacophony of screeching metal, sparks, and jets of white steam furiously shooting from the sides of the massive engine. The train gradually ground to a halt. Suddenly doors flung open and people poured out of the passenger cars like ants as my dad and I excitedly moved forward to board the train. The legend and my dream of seeing the train had met with my reality. I was ecstatic. It was just as my uncles had described in the village but even more exciting. This was to be forever my life before and after I first saw the train.
My uncles had traveled from our African village to work in plantations 1,000 miles away in the former British colonial Southern Rhodesia and now Zimbabwe in the 1940s and '50s. Some relatives had gone as far as Johannesburg and Cape town in South Africa, which were 2,000 miles away. They told riveting stories about the train on their return to the villages.
The train was an imposing technological phenomenon. But there is an aspect of it that creates tremendous enchantment. I experienced the wonder during that first train ride from Lusaka to Kitwe in Africa in the mid-1960s. My dad and I were riding in the cheapest third-class car. I stuck my head out of the window to the blowing wind, saw the swift synchronized movement of the massive bars of the train engine, and a vista of short Savannah grassland, scatted trees interrupted by commercial farms, grass hut villages, valleys, and grazing livestock.
At the first stop people ran to the sides of the train with oranges, guavas, bananas, biscuits or cookies, the famous yellow chikondamoyo or to love life home-baked buns spread with jam or butter, boiled eggs, and an assortment of soft drinks. I had been warned that these traders often ran away into the bush with your change if you were not careful during the hasty transactions. Some crooked passengers also deliberately delayed in paying the traders until the train would take off with the trader running along the train shouting for his or her money as the train picked up speed.
Since that first memorable train ride, I have come to understand why the train as a technological marvel became such a legend and inspired so much imagination. At the time of my first train ride there was a famous soulful song the Nsenga people in Eastern Zambia sung translated: "I am leaving, I am leaving, Yes, I am leaving, I am leaving to go, And see the train, Before I die, Yes, to see it, Before I die."
People in my village at the time described the train as “moaning” and the loud chugging along was characterized as “nashupika” which translates “to suffer.” They were almost attributing human soul qualities to the train.
Memorial Day and summer in the United States signal the beginning of the long dog days of summer travel in America before the coronavirus pandemic. The train was a staple of the American frontier in the West that inspired numerous cowboy-Indian movies. Travel also became possible between the South and the burgeoning city life of the industrial Northeast cities such as Chicago, Memphis, Detroit, New York and Boston. Ray Charles’ version of “Chattanooga Choo-Choo” in the “The Genius Hits the Road” album and James Brown’s “Night train” are some of my favorites. Perhaps the most touching impact and enduring legacy of the train is in bluegrass mountain music of West Virginia, Appalachia to Kentucky. “Oh, train I can hear your whistle blow…” is one of my favorites by the Seldom Scene.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
