It's Saturday morning, semi-live and . . .All is well, well, most all is well ... at least in this little corner of the world, to wit:
Several Shenandoah Valley FM radio stations have already switched to a full-time Christmas-holiday music format 24/7 through Dec. 25. Granted, it’s the same tired, terrible tunes as last year, where you’re guaranteed to hear repetitive plays of “The Christmas Song” (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire ... Jack Frost picking at his nose), “Feliz Navidad,” “Have a Jolly Holly Christmas, “Let It Snow, Let It Snow,” and various artists who can’t sing, let alone hit those high notes while butchering “O Holy Night.” The best rendition, in my opinion, is by the late doo-wop vocalist Johnny Maestro of The Crests (“16 Candles”) fame.
Scanning the dial, you’ll likely never hear musical chestnuts like these roasting on an open studio hard drive, unless “The Warped Records Show” returns to deck the halls and wreck the halls with “Christmas at Ground Zero,” “Santa & the Satellite,” “Porky Pig’s “Blue Christmas,” “Don’t Eat Beans (on Christmas Night”) or “Christmas Dragnet” or “All I Want for Christmas is my Two Front Teeth.” What a bite!
Wal-Mart, Target, Lowes, Costco and the other big box stores couldn’t wait for Halloween to be over to run their competitive “Black Friday” ads and have their yule displays up and playing, “I’m Dreaming of a Green Christmas.” Bah, Humbug!
All the Christmas catalogues that we’re ever going to receive in the mail already fill our mailbox. Amazing how the U.S. Postal Service was able to offer speedy delivery on junk mail while we sit and wonder why First Class and other postal items make us wait for days, even weeks, to receive.
Per-gallon gas prices silently keep ascending the electronic signs just in time for holiday travel.
And on these upbeat, gladsome notes – does this sound a bit like the opening to another dish of “ruffled grousing” from the Bishop’s Mantle? Hmmmm, could be, but might it be another desperate attempt at an offhanded reflection on another special day on the calendar that keeps getting more distorted every year? Thanksgiving appears to have become a prologue for many people to step around in order to devote more time, attention and financial buffeting of Christmas while downplaying the real “reason for the season.”
Thanksgiving, giving thanks, was never intended to be one date on the November calendar, but rather it’s an attitude of gratitude that should pervade our thoughts and actions daily. But that’s easier said than done, especially for me in these heady times in dealing these past seven months with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. I find myself asking, “What next?”
For starters, I recount and give thanks to God and to the incredible waves of emotional, spiritual and physical support from family and friends close at hand and distant, my home congregation, transportation and regular notes and email messages. A flick of the Bishop’s Mantle to one and all.
I’m thankful for the awesome autumn Technicolor landscape, its purple mountains that showcase the scenic splendor of the Shenandoah Valley.
With only a couple weeks of sizzling temperatures, 2021 has been one of the best growing seasons in memory (which for me is short). Our zinnias, Knockout rose bushes and dahlias displayed striking blooms until our first killing frost mid-October.
When I start grousing that Anna and I haven’t had any vacation/getaway time to ourselves all year, I recall our fine four-day week at a spacious beach house Oct. 10-14 at Virginia Beach/Sandbridge, a gift from daughter Jenny and friend Jay.
I’m thankful for my congregation, Community Mennonite Church, and its servant-leaders who have kept in close touch with our medical situation and the establishment of a Care Team that checks how we’re coping with the anxiety and stress of end-of-life decision-making.
Cultivating a thankful spirit, a grateful heart, is sheer hard work, but the more one seeks after it, the more natural it becomes. One must plant seeds of compassion, water regularly and remove the “weeds” that may hinder the fresh sprouts of loving kindness.
Pursing this goal will mean different things to different people, but a good place to start is right at home, with those closest to you, and fanning out from there, social distancing notwithstanding.
Happiness expands by giving and by serving others. Author-poet Maya Angelou has said, “When we give cheerfully and accept gratefully, everyone is blessed.” That sentiment lines up with one expressed by Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore: “I slept and dreamt that life was joy. I awoke and saw that life was service.”
Being thankful for what I have, rather than thinking “just one more thing” will bring contentment, is joining with the Apostle Paul in being content “in whatever state we find ourselves” (see Phil. 4:11-12). Without contentment, genuine happiness is harder to attain and retain. Why brood over situations that can’t be changed? Ultimately, experiencing happiness and gratefulness is a personal choice.
As this “new (ab)normal” pandemic outlives its welcome and this life-threatening illness continues to hold us hostage – if we allow it to – I find myself declaring:
Life is good.
Loving life is better.
Loving God (and one’s neighbors) is best.
Which leads me to proffer this perceptive counsel from scripture to guide our persistent chemo-pill popping pathway:
“ … be unceasing and persistent in prayer; in every situation [no matter what the circumstances] be thankful and continually give thanks to God; for this is the will of God for you in Christ Jesus. – I Thess. 5:17-18 (Amplified Bible, for those of us with hearing loss).
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
