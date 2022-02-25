What started as war of words over Ukraine has swiftly disintegrated into a naked Russian invasion masquerading as a "peacekeeping" mission in breakaway so-called "republics" in the eastern part of Ukraine. The crisis could easily develop into a wider war that would upend the security structure of Europe and possibly beyond.
President Joe Biden's prime challenge has pivoted on Russian President Vladimir Putin's belief that the former Soviet Union state may join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. NATO has repeatedly said there is no such plan — and, indeed, many European security experts do not welcome the prospect of Ukraine ever joining the alliance — but Western leaders have so far not publicly broached barring Ukraine as part of any negotiated settlement with Putin.
NATO includes Baltic states that were once part of the Soviet Union, as well as other Eastern European countries that belonged to the Soviet-dominated Warsaw Pact. The post-Cold War expansion of NATO to incorporate some of these states is a sore spot with Russia's current leaders, who claim that American diplomats in the 1990s had promised not to pursue such an expansion as the former adversaries negotiated a new post-Soviet security arrangement for Europe.
Now, Russia's aggressive military maneuvers and provocations in eastern Ukraine seem to suggest that Putin's motivations go beyond his supposed fear of NATO — that he wishes to claw back territory lost by when the Soviet Union disintegrated and to avenge Russia's perceived humiliation by the West.
This was evident in the Russian leader's address Monday, in which he announced the formal recognition of the Luhansk People's Republic and the Donetsk People's Republic, as the occupied areas of Ukraine's Donbas region are called by Russian-backed rebels. In a long tirade filled with questionable historical interpretations, Putin mocked the idea that Ukrainians form a nation distinct from Russia.
Putin's recognition of the statelets, and his pledge to intervene as a "peacekeeper," were condemned by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as "a clear attack on Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity." And President Biden, in concert with NATO members and several other allies, announced stiff but targeted sanctions against Russian individuals and institutions, with plenty more targets available if more pressure is needed.
Putin's plans to absorb or dominate former Soviet or Communist bloc nations obviously would not be popular among the citizens of any of those now sovereign nations. Nor would it be in America's or NATO's interests, and Biden can be expected to firmly oppose any such outcome. But the crisis has already developed to a point where even a stalemate remains a volatile situation. Russian armed forces have freedom of movement in the neighboring state of Belarus, and Putin seems determined at least to lock Ukraine in the sort of "frozen" conflict he has inflicted on other former Soviet republics such as Georgia and Moldova.
As it drags on, the Ukraine crisis will pose a particular challenge to Biden and his reputation as a foreign policy expert.
The best outcome for Ukraine and Europe would be a rapid return to diplomacy. In this case, one way out of the crisis might be in persuading the Ukrainian government to delay or drop its aspirations to join NATO in exchange for a security guarantee against military invasion by Russia. There would also have to be a settlement of the status of Crimea, Ukrainian territory that Russia occupied and annexed in 2014, in addition to the question of the Donbas breakaway areas.
Putin's blatant aggression and NATO's resolve to stand up to it make such a settlement seem like a remote prospect. Yet until the crisis is resolved, the possibility of a wider, uncontrollable war threatens all of Europe and the world.
The world has enough woe on its hands right now coping with the worst pandemic in memory. An East vs. West war would be a huge calamity, and President Biden must do all in his power to prevent it.
