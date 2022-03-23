When it comes to effective political communication, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is giving President Joe Biden a clever lesson on how it's done. By invoking American history, he is reminding Biden how self-defense has been a core function of our own national survival.
In his address to the United States Congress, Zelenskyy reminded Biden of the 1941 Japanese sneak attack on Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist leveling of New York's twin towers that generated decisive U.S. military action.
The Ukrainian leader also threw in the late Dr. Martin King Jr.'s "I have a dream" speech as a reminder of America's aspirations for peace and compassion, imploring Biden to act decisively against the Russian invasion in that spirit. In all, Zelenskyy was aiming directly at the American president known for wearing his heart on his sleeve.
He coupled his urgent plea in Ukrainian with a particularly vivid video displaying the extreme, ruthless nature of the mayhem visited upon the Ukrainian people by Russian President Vladimir Putin in his pointed effort to regain a sphere of influence coterminous with the greater Russia of Soviet and imperial times.
In asking Biden directly to create a no-fly zone over his country, which Biden had declined to do, fearing it would expand the war, Zelenskyy pleaded, "Our country experienced the same every day, right now, at this moment, every night for three weeks now."
He continued, now speaking in English: "You are the leader of the nation, of your great nation. I wish you to be the leader of the world. Being the leader of the world means to be the leader of peace."
Biden, after watching the speech and the video, replied: "The American people are answering President Zelenskyy's call for more help, more weapons for Ukraine to defend itself, more tools to fight Russian aggression."
But he did not at once change his mind on a no-fly zone, saying only he would be providing "cutting-edge systems" including drones capable of combating incoming jet aircraft. He did add, however: "At the request of President Zelenskyy, we have identified and are helping Ukraine acquire additional longer-range anti-aircraft systems and the munitions for those systems."
Nothing was said then of suggestions, rejected by Biden as escalating the possibility of that third world war, of agreeing to the transfer of U.S. jets in Polish hands to Ukraine.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki, apparently seeking to explain the rationale, observed: "I would note that the equipment we've provided is defensive, as you know, not offensive, and we see that as a difference."
One prominent Republican, Sen. Susan Collins of Maine, said of the impact of Zelenskyy's speech to Congress: "I don't know how anyone could listen to him and not be in for of sending" the defensive weapons to Ukraine.
Whatever the ultimate outcome, it's clear that the Ukrainian president's eloquent direct intervention has put President Biden in an uncomfortable position in the debate on how far he should go to help Ukraine preserve its independence from Moscow.
