Right-to-work, or employee free choice, is in the line of fire in Richmond, a result of the political winds shifting in November. Virginia has been a right-to-work state for over 70 years, and right-to-work has been one of many laws that govern businesses, employers and employee relationships. Virginia is also one of 27 states that adhere to the philosophy that less government interference in private business and industry, through right-to-work laws, makes the state more attractive for business creation, business growth and expansion, capital investment and job creation. The economic growth of right-to-work states versus non right-to-work states bears this out. Southern states are now more competitive and aggressive in pursuit of business expansion, relocation and creation than anyone envisioned 40 or 50 years ago. Favorable business climates played and continue to play a big part in that. Virginia was once at the top of the rankings in polls and surveys on business attributes in 2007, 2009 and 2011, slipped in the ranking, then moved back into the top spot (CNBC No. 1 State for Business) last year.
This impartial assessment and ranking is something that past General Assemblies, governors and others in business and economic development have been proud of, and rightfully so. Or apparently were before this General Assembly session began and talk of repealing the right-to-work laws surfaced. We have heard that even talk of backtracking by changing the rules has North Carolina business recruiters already calling on Virginia businesses, which will be followed by a dozen other states if the General Assembly follows through with the dismantling of Virginia’s worker protection and the governor signs the legislation. At this point, the governor has publicly stated on several occasions that he is proud of the recognition of Virginia’s business climate under his watch and with a nonpartisan partnership with the General Assembly the past two years and does not intend to do anything to change that. Although civility in Richmond is still much better than Washington, D.C., the willingness to gamble on Virginia’s economic future may be more realistic this year than in recent memory with newly elected folks taking aim at what has been seen as a competitive economic advantage, even an economic bedrock, of Virginia. The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce has had a policy, as part of a comprehensive set of public policy positions, in place for over a decade which states “The Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber supports Virginia’s right-to-work law and opposes efforts to repeal or modify it.”
I do not want to play the “regional card”, but the reality is that Northern Virginia will be able to withstand companies not expanding and employees changing jobs much easier if right-to-work is repealed than other parts of the commonwealth. And those other parts are typically the areas that can least afford another economic disruption, this one self-inflicted. I apologize to the readers for not going into greater economic detail about the process of business decisions, national and regional site selection criteria, employee free choice, and other related elements of right-to-work versus no right-to-work laws, which I will be happy to do if anyone asks. It would be nice if there were more discussion among the parties affected (employers, employees and unions in Virginia) with both Democrats and Republicans to determine what is actually best for Virginians before any votes are taken in either the House or Senate. The problem with pushing this through this year because the votes may be there and the campaign contributors are eager for a return (yes, let’s be honest about this) is that the legislature is looking at policy and politics and their constituents have real-world livelihoods at stake.
I have been successfully nonpartisan my whole career and have accomplished much working with leaders in both parties in three different states. I do not intend to change that now. But, I believe the decision before this General Assembly is worth encouraging business owners, managers and employees to voice your opinions and to implore our elected officials to think this through very carefully, taking politics out of it, before making a decision of such magnitude. The decision to change the rules may eventually be made if the case is presented first and sold to those most affected, but you don’t want to get it wrong. If you agree, contact your senators, delegates and the governor, now!
Frank Tamberrino is the president and CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce.
