The global pandemic has dealt nearly everyone the ole one-two punch in our corporate faces. We may feel at times like we’re down for the count, but not out.
This feeling extends to long-scheduled public events that have needed to cancel, be postponed or to reinvent themselves in different shapes or forms -- the annual Virginia Mennonite Relief Sale (https://vareliefsale.com/) a local case in point.
The 54th annual relief sale, scheduled for Oct. 2-3 this year at the Rockingham County Fairgrounds, is determined to go on, but how? That’s a work in careful progress.
Last fall’s sale raised nearly $400,000 for the worldwide relief, development and peacebuilding programs of Mennonite Central Committee, Akron, Pa. The first Virginia sale was held Sept. 30, 1967, on the Paul Wenger farm south of Waynesboro, with net proceeds of $6,393 sent to MCC.
“Much of the success of the relief sale each year must be credited to the nearly thousand volunteers who work like a well-oiled machine to pull off such an event,” said Dave Rush, of Harrisonburg, in his 11th year as relief sale chair.
“Activities this year will look quite different than in the past due to COVID restrictions and social distancing recommendations,” Rush stated. “Organizers want to proceed with caution to protect volunteers and everyone else who support the sale.”
The auction of handmade quilts, wall hangings, knotted comforters and afghans, artwork, and wooden handcrafted items, will be online only. Auction items will be on display at the fairgrounds for persons to view at specified times two days prior to the sale, and then they can place bids online starting Saturday morning through a link to the sale website.
Planners are exploring the idea of drive-thru dinners available for popular food items -- beef barbecue and barbecue chicken, Laotian and Latino dishes, Mississippi catfish, Brunswick stew, homemade potato chips and apple butter. Baked goods will likely be on sale at the fairgrounds at specified times, but individual congregations are being encouraged to hold their own bake sales.
Every year, area churches and businesses collect coins and currency in large water jugs for the “My Coins Count” project, with funds divided between MCC and local causes. (Last year’s effort raised $24,804). This year, congregations are being encouraged to have a “drop-off evening” when people can drive by their church and deposit their change (or cash, since there is a coin shortage).
The annual “Run for Relief” 5K Walk-Run is hoping to take place in some form Saturday morning, Oct. 3, at the fairgrounds or possibly virtually through an app.
Despite the planning uncertainties, local pastor and family counselor Harvey Yoder isn’t taking things lying down. In fact, he’s already walking every day -- with a goal of 100 miles between now and the sale date – on behalf of MCC’s refugee relief efforts.
Yoder’s SOS (Sharing Our Surplus) Committee is sponsoring a special “Hundreds for Hundreds” walk (http://harvyoder.blogspot.com) at 6 p.m. on Aug. 23. This 2-mile walk will begin and end at Community Mennonite Church in Harrisonburg. MCC representatives will be present with information on refugee and other needs and to collect contributions by cash, check or credit card. Walkers will be encouraged to wear masks and practice social distancing during the event.
“Individuals, families and youth groups can also plan their own walks or other fundraising activities at any time, Harvey stated. Participants are encouraged to actively seek gifts from sponsors or simply urge persons to make generous and frequent donations on the relief sale donation page https://vareliefsale.com/donate/.
Yoder stressed that “this is not about seeing how successful we Virginians can be at fundraising. Rather, it is about responding to the crying needs of millions whose very lives are at stake due to food shortages, lack of medical care and from the spread of COVID-19, especially in densely populated refugee camps.”
“As MCC celebrates its 100th year of ‘Serving in the Name of Christ,’ we want to do everything possible to make this a most excellent year of giving,” Dave said. “For starters, what if we could have 1,000 people each give $1,000? As a math teacher, I won’t tell you what that would total; you can figure it out for yourselves.
“We are a caring community, and I know we won’t stop caring this year,” Dave added. “I believe -- despite the many obstacles -- that we can top the record $400,000 we donated last year.”
Oh, what a relief (sale) that would be!
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
