On July 5, the Rockingham County Planning Commission decided to table its decision on whether to rezone the 31-acre property north of the Interstate 81 Mauzy exit (recently purchased by Leesburg, Va.-based Gas City LLC), intended for a mega truck stop complex (Case: REZ22-1310 Gas City LLC) due to strong community opposition. As a concerned county resident and president of Kiser Environmental Consulting, I am sending this follow-up appeal to members of the Planning Commission, Board of Supervisors, and other community stewards to express the multitude of reasons why this property should not be rezoned from A-2 (General Agriculture) to BX (Business Interchange) or ever otherwise be developed. Here are the primary reasons:
1) To avoid the appearance of cronyism. With Gas City LLC having already purchased the property of interest, it begs the obvious question of why would they do this unless assurances have already been given that this development would be approved, even before any of the human health and environmental impact concerns have been adequately addressed? Any decision to approve the zoning change will inevitably result in the special-use permit for the proposed truck stop also being approved.
2) There are better ways to generate county tax revenue. One only has to read the daily paper to learn about yet another development proposal before county planners that could serve as an alternative revenue source.
3) More global warming in the Valley. Paving over the existing countryside will result in acres of asphalt absorbing and then releasing up to 90% of the sun's radiation, warming the surrounding air day and night. Idling trucks spewing greenhouse gas emissions will compound the problem. With record heat waves now the norm, none of us can afford new developments that will make the situation much worse.
4) More light pollution. The mega truck stop will cast light miles in all directions, disrupting the tranquil countryside and forever diminishing the view of nighttime stars. Towering neon signage can also be anticipated to lure I-81 truckers off the Mauzy exit.
5) More I-81 and U.S. 11 traffic congestion and accidents. Under existing conditions, vehicles already back up onto I-81. The proposed development will completely overwhelm the current Mauzy interchange infrastructure. More accidents will also occur due to a greater bottleneck at Mauzy. During 2022, a car flipped upside down on U.S. 11 at the top of the exit ramp.
6) More water pollution. The Worcester Polytechnic Institute reports that when stormwater runoff first flows over an impervious asphalt surface (anticipated at the truck stop), it will accumulate vehicle exhaust, lubricating oils, heavy metals, sediment, etc., that can harm water sources (e.g., the nearby showcase Smith Creek, sensitive area groundwater aquifers). Toxic chemicals washed directly from the asphalt itself will worsen the problem.
7) Plenty of existing truck stop options. Examples include the rest area a few miles north of the Mauzy exit; large truck stops, many with shower facilities, 30 minutes north at the Toms Brook Exit 291, 7 miles south at the Exit 251 Pilot Travel Center, at the Raphine Exit 205 farther south, the Mauzy exit Liberty gas station across the street.
8) More noise pollution. Truck brakes, engines, horns, and other sounds will pierce the quiet surroundings at all hours of the day and night.
9) Lack of public water and sewer. This is reason alone to reject rezoning and the truck stop. The proposed facility water requirement for showers, bathrooms, food service, car wash, etc., will put extreme demands on the area groundwater aquifer(s) at the expense of local neighbors who rely on the same water to provide for their families. Those who will use the proposed truck stop are largely from out of state (about 90% of I-81 truckers, based on empirical research findings).
10) More air pollution. Hundreds of additional daily slow-moving trucks and cars will emit cancer-causing dioxins, and other global warming emissions, harming the immediate community and beyond. Acres of asphalt will directly off-gas toxic air emissions. CNBC reports that asphalt releases up to 300% more air emissions when exposed to the sun’s radiant heat. The type of air pollution from asphalt is comparable to vehicle emissions creating smog in cities across the U.S.
11) Directly contradicts the county’s comprehensive plan. The proposed 12,000-square-foot convenience store, truck repair shop, 12 vehicle fuel station, etc., will further erode the Valley’s quickly diminishing scenic and historic identity and rural way of life. This beautiful section of U.S. 11 on which the Virginia Military Institute cadets traveled to the Battle of New Market in 1864, passing by the nearby early 1800s stagecoach inn (subsequently the Shoppes at Mauzy within a mile of the proposed site) will be forever lost. This directly contradicts the comprehensive plan, which stresses: “The County will retain the essential historic attributes ... including the beauty of the farmland ... the harmonious relationship between agricultural and residential land uses. The County will be a place where our children can live and enjoy the same and better quality of life that we have enjoyed. The County will have maintained its rural, agricultural nature by directing new development to areas in or near existing towns and communities served by public water and sewer, and by curtailing development in rural areas served by private wells and septic systems.” The proposed 30-plus-acre truck stop fails on all levels to meet these essential promises.
12) Accommodating the oil and gas industry interests at your community’s expense. This industry is the largest contributor to global warming, while also producing and taking no responsibility for millions of pieces of plastic that enter waterways daily around the world. It’s time to stand up to such adverse interests on behalf of the community you were “hired” to represent. Please support your community, not those who are destroying our planet.
13) Potential lawsuits. Residents who will be adversely impacted, as outlined above, may opt to take legal action to ultimately stop this terrible proposal.
Thank you for your consideration and please vote no to rezoning and the truck stop.
Jonathan Kiser lives in Rockingham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.