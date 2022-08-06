About 25 years ago I went through a difficult time when I was in between jobs. I did everything I knew to do — talk to my network, connect with acquaintances, conduct informational interviews, reach out to new contacts, attend job fairs, answer job advertisements, write thank you notes, and follow up — but I couldn’t find a job for an entire year.
It was taking its toll on me financially and emotionally. I was afraid of running out of money. I was beginning to doubt I would ever be employed again. And nobody else seemed to have troubles as bad as mine. My thinking had gone into a downward spiral.
There may be times that you will face similar situations. You may feel paralyzed by fear and not know how to get out of it. You may be tempted to doubt yourself and not know what to do about it. You may look at someone else’s life and wish you could be in their shoes. And your thinking may get stuck in that same downward spiral that I was in.
At times like these, there are three confidence thieves to watch out for. They will hold you back from becoming all you can be. And here’s how you can overcome them when they intrude into your life.
1. Fear
Fear will hold you back because it will keep you immobilized and prevent you from moving forward. I know that because I’ve been there. I know what it feels like to be so frozen with fear that I couldn’t even make a decision.
Doing something — even if it is the wrong thing — is better than doing nothing. Forward motion will keep the fear away. But you have to keep moving.
To prevent fear from taking root in your life, resolve to try to learn something new every day. Even if it is something little like taking a new way to work or trying a new food. If you get in the habit of being out of your comfort zone, you will get out of the habit of letting fear in your life.
2. Self-Doubt
Self-doubt will hold you back because it will keep you stuck where you are. I know that because I’ve been there. I understand how it feels to be paralyzed with self-doubt.
Most people doubt their own abilities. In effect, they have allowed the people in their life or the circumstances of their life to tell them what they can do and what they cannot do.
You can overcome self-doubt in your life by guarding your mind against limiting beliefs about yourself. It just takes practice. It all starts with attempting something you didn’t believe you could do.
3. Comparison
Comparison will hold you back because it will keep you looking at everyone else. I know that because I’ve been there. I know what it’s like to always be trying to validate myself based on comparisons with others.
Most people compare themselves to others. They feel demotivated by what they see others do that they don’t think they can do. As a result, they feel like they are not successful because they don’t think they can do what they see others doing.
But you’re not supposed to be an imitation of anyone else. You were created to thrive as the unique individual that you are. You do not have to impress anyone by being someone you are not. Embrace who you are and be the best you that you can be.
Here’s the Key Takeaway. Don’t allow yourself to listen to fear, doubt or comparison. Resist listening to what fear will tell you. Resist the urge to doubt yourself. And resist the temptation to compare yourself with others.
If you will avoid listening to these confidence thieves, you will overcome the temptations that hold you back — and you will be more of you than you ever have been.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners triple their current number of leads, double their sales, and increase their annual revenue by $50,000 or more—without spending any additional money on marketing or advertising. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
