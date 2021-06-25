This job, while not rocket science by any means, can be thankless.
It’s full of stress. Not wanting to get beat by the competition, not wanting to get a single detail wrong and working all those hours to make sure neither of those things happen.
Over in sports, where I spent the first 20-some odd years of my journalism career, you can add crappy hours and missing the normal, simpler things in life because you worked until 1 a.m. and slept until noon.
So excuse me for smiling wide this afternoon at Bluestone Vineyard in Bridgewater where the first hire I made here at the Daily News-Record back in the summer of 2016, Greg Madia, ties the knot with someone he described on Twitter as the “love of [his] life."
Yes, this brings joy.
It’s tough to find happiness when you’re on the road most of the year and, like Greg — our James Madison University football beat writer — most of your fall Saturdays are shot; spent in a press box high above a stadium, and not with someone you care deeply about.
Somehow, some of us manage to find that special someone. I was lucky enough to do so in 2007, convincing a Staunton gal patient enough to deal with those crazy hours and my non-stop, gotta-get-this-work-done attitude that we should walk down the proverbial aisle together and push rings on each other's finger.
As I sit there later today, amid a group of tie-and-dress clad wedding guests, it will be tough not to get introspective. That first hire you make as management at any job can also be pretty stressful.
Is this the right person?
Do they see this job the same way I do?
Will they knock it out of the park?
There was never a doubt with Greg.
It’s pretty easy to remember the day Greg’s resume, cover letter and clips entered my email inbox. After a quick phone call, we scheduled an interview, he drove down from West By God Virginia and the rest is history.
His view of the job was exactly like mine. He talked podcasting, he talked webcasts, he talked diving in deep into a beat that, a few months later, would send him to Frisco, Texas, to cover the FBS national championship game. That was his first of three trips down there, none of which produced a six-pack of Lone Star that I asked for each time. (But I digress.)
For three years, we worked side-by-side, sometimes in a newsroom devoid of anything but the sports crew and the constant chatter of the scanner. That’s where the unique sports department camaraderie is formed, and it’s one of those things I miss dearly since moving into the fabled corner office with the whole darn newsroom to manage.
I miss the laughs. I miss the inside jokes. The stuff that gets tapered back when they put you in the big chair and change your hours so the only time you see your old sports pals is when you’re walking out the door and they’re walking in.
To say I was happy to get that invite all those months ago made me smile would be an understatement; of course, the worry of if the wedding would happen due to COVID-19 set in. I can only imagine the worry Greg and Shannon went through waiting for numbers to fall and Gov. Ralph Northam to open things up.
So, today, I’ll eat some free food, have a drink and at the table I get assigned — thankfully another one of my sports hires, Cody Elliott, is at the same table — I’ll propose a toast.
To Greg and Shannon, we’re happy because you two are.
