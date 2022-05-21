In April, U.S. inflation declined slightly to an 8.3% rate from 8.5% in March, but still higher than in 40 years. Monetary and fiscal policies are now being tightened to slow it further, but it will take time as powerful trends are in play to keep it going. Pandemic-induced lockdowns in major Chinese cities extend supply chain problems that have aggravated the problem in many sectors, and the hot job market allows workers to demand wage increases to cover at least some of the inflation that has already happened, with solid corporate power allowing them to raise prices in many markets. Thus broad core inflation is deeply entrenched.
Beyond core inflation are the headline items that upset people more dramatically, energy and food prices, with the special situation of baby formula grabbing headlines right now. Fortunately for it prospects are improving, with the Abbott Lab whose closure due to toxic formula being produced in it is reportedly due to reopen for production, and moves are being made to allow more imports from Mexico and Ireland, although restrictions on Canadian imports added when NAFTA was “improved” to the USMCA that replaced it will apparently remain in place.
Many polls suggest that it is gasoline prices that get the most attention in the U.S., and these are currently surging to new all-time nominal highs. While much attention has focused on internal U.S. policy changes, these have not amounted to much and largely have effect some time in the future. Most of this increase is tied to sanctions on Russian oil exports that continue to tighten. Russia is finding alternative outlets, such as in India at cut rate prices. But the reductions continue and the prices show it.
In the U.S. gasoline prices may be more important than food prices, with Americans spending 8½% of their income on gasoline on average compared to only 6% on food. However, in other parts of the world it is the food price situation that is more important, in many of them much more so. In middle income Egypt nearly 40% of income is spent on food while it is nearly 75% in much poorer Somalia. Both of these nations are enormously dependent on imports, especially of wheat, with these supplies now falling due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Estimates show overall food prices rising 37%. This is enormous for these nations.
In contrast with the oil situation, the food shortage problem is primarily due to the Russians blockading exports from traditional breadbasket Ukraine. Ukraine still controls its largest port, Odesa, but the Russian navy has it blockaded, and 28 million tons of grain sit in warehouses in Ukraine unable to be exported. Ukraine supplies 10% of world wheat exports, 40% of sunflower oil exports, 17% of potash fertilizer exports, and 15% of nitrogenous fertilizer exports. The situation regarding wheat, one of the most important and basic food commodities in the world, has just gotten worse. Severe drought in India with record heat, the world’s second largest wheat producer, has now banned wheat exports. The result is that wheat prices have now reached an all time nominal high.
The situation in Ukraine is not just a matter of food already produced being blocked from export by a naval blockade. Reportedly Russian troops have interfered with farmers planting and raising crops and also stealing product from farmers. Many see this situation likely to get much worse later this year compared to what it is now if there is no letup of the war situation. Americans face cutbacks in the face of higher gasoline and food prices. But in many poorer nations of the world, the current situation will lead to millions of people falling into outright severe malnutrition.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
