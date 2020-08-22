Oooh, noooo, Mr. Jim, not another pathetic pounding of pundemoanium from the Punsylvania pundit!
Nope, relax, this incorrigible punster — do not incorrige — will give what few readers he has a breather. Be thankful for small favors — and instead dip into his crackling caldron of cacophony and serve up a heaping helping of potpourri (literally, “rotten pot”) of assorted undercooked, random reflections.
While making more exciting rounds in the Miata, it lifts one’s spirits to see signs popping up around town with creative comments on the coronavirus. My favorite so far on a local church marquee: “If feeling dismayed by the pandemic, remember that Moses started out as a basket case.”
Yes, but … that observation immediately triggered several other thoughts on this Old Testament patriarch:
- Some of my best friends call me Moses, because every time I open my mouth the bull rushes.
- God told Moses, “Take off your shoes,” as he approached the burning bush. Moses did, and burnt his feet. And God said, “Ha! Third one today!”
- What did Moses say when he approached the Red Sea? “Hmmmm … what side shall I part it on?” (That quandary arose just before he broke all Ten Commandments at once).
As noted in an earlier column, I receive a musical balm in Gilead through listening to music, often eating breakfast against a background of buoyant classical selections on WEMC, 91.7 FM, supplemented by playing old “Friday Night Jukebox” 50’s music shows, a weekly program I did on WEMC until retirement, as well as homemade music CDs while working in my mancave.
I long to hear more upbeat, “don’t worry, be happy”-type songs on local radio stations as one more way to buoy our spirits as the pandemic shows little sign of loosening its grip on the populace. I often wish I was still a platter-pusher on one of our local stations, given some freedom to program from the heart, not from a computer.
If I was still on-air, I’d start by serving up some summer sounds (summer better than others): “Summertime, Summertime,” The Jamies; “Summertime Blues,” Eddie Cochran; “Theme for a Summer Place,” Percy Faith & Orchestra; “Lazy Summer Night,” Four Preps, “Happy Summer Days,” Ronnie Dove,” “All Summer Long,” Beach Boys … get the idea?
When I pause and think about it (always a scary thought), I begin to realize the subtle lifestyle changes I’m making since COVID-19 began blowing its bad breath over the land.
Wife Anna and I were sitting in a local restaurant, wearing masks until it was time to actually ingest the luscious comestibles to celebrate her birthday and our wedding anniversary July 22. This was our first dine-in experience since early March. I wore a nice pullover shirt that Anna had given me for my birthday in May for the first time, slacks for only the second or third time this summer and my “dress shoes” for the first time since I wore them to church the first week of March.
Life’s simple pleasures now seem like luxuries — sitting on the patio sipping that third cup of java while soaking in the early morning sun, savoring the fruit of our labors from our modest garden of earthly delights — lettuce, green beans, red beets, tomatoes and lima beans along with sweetcorn, cantaloupe and watermelon from a local produce stand. Ironically, our lawn and flower beds are flourishing; COVID-19 can’t touch this!
It was rather disappointing when the announcement came of a music tour that we had been planning for a year-and-a-half to Nashville, Memphis and New Orleans in September was canceled.
Thankfully, we will be getting a full refund for the trip, including air fare, which will probably not quite cover several exigencies. I broke a tooth while eating and am getting a crown (what a bite, in the mouth and in the wallet). I just ordered higher-powered hearing aids that will hopefully address my severe hearing loss — I SAID, NEW, EXPENSIVE HEARING AIDS, PAY ATTENTION, SON — I lost my camera’s telephoto lens, our house is getting re-shingled in September and both Anna and I need new glasses. Is this another example of God’s moving in mysterious ways to look out for his nearsighted children?
Through it all, I continue to find a fresh sense of peaceful well-being with spiritual nourishment from the “Our Daily Bread” devotional guide, supplemented by regular readings from the Psalms and other scriptures. Most recently, this one gripped my short attention span:
“The mountains may depart and the hills be removed, but My steadfast love shall not depart from you, and my Covenant of peace shall not be removed, says the Lord, who has compassion on you.” – Isaiah 54:10 (NRSV)
It’s about time to stir the ole potpourri. Seconds, anyone?
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com.
