I had fun at church Sunday, Apr. 11.
Surely you jest?
No, I kid you not.
It was “Holy Humor” Sunday at Immanuel Mennonite Church, a small but lively congregational cadre located on Kelly Street in northeast Harrisonburg. For reasons unknown, I was invited to be guest speaker by Steve Carpenter, a member at Immanuel and worship leader for the service.
Although called by different names, this Christian tradition, practiced on the first Sunday after Easter, can be traced back to 15th century Bavaria, where it was called Risus Paschalis, meaning “God’s joke” or the “Easter laugh,” Steve explained while sporting a clown wig and red nose, noting that it “derives from an early understanding of Christ’s resurrection as a practical joke that God played on the devil.
“On Holy Humor Sunday, ‘worship is infused with the joy of Easter . . . using the theme, ‘Jesus is the LIFE of the party,’” he avowed.
Steve provided church members with noisemakers to be used, rather than groans, in response to any bombastic bombshells I might lob their way. In turn, I warned the tolerant congregants, “It might get so quiet here — even in this outdoor setting — that you can hear a pun drop.”
With this disclaimer, I forged/stumbled ahead …
A child, watching her father working on the sermon, inquired, “Daddy, does God tell you what to say?” “Why, yes,” he replied, with a smile. “Well, then,” she continued. “Why are you scratching out some of the words?”
While an usher at my congregation, Community Mennonite, I was checking the sanctuary after the service and discovered a wad of cash under one of the seats. The question immediately arose — was this a temptation of the devil or an answer to prayer? Earlier, our collection of ushers lifted the offering while the choir sang, “Steal Away.”
Johnny’s mother looked out the window and noticed him playing church with their cat. The cat sat quietly as he preached to it. She smiled and went about her work. Sometime later, she heard loud meowing and hissing and ran back to the open window to see Johnny baptizing the cat in a tub of water. She called out, “Johnny, stop that! The cat is afraid of water!” Johnny looked up at her and said, “He should have thought about that before he joined my church.”
Church bulletins are an endangered species in many congregations, perhaps in part because of the typos and grammatical gaffes that surface, with disastrous results. I offered an unconsecrated sampler:
The sermon topic this morning: “Jesus walks on the water.” The sermon tonight: “Searching for Jesus.”
Ladies, don’t forget the rummage sale here at the church, a chance to get rid of those things not worth keeping around the house. Bring your husbands.
Don’t let worry kill you — let the church help.
Miss Charlene Mason sang, “I will not pass this way again,” giving obvious pleasure to the congregation.
The sermon topic this evening will be, “What is hell?” Come early and listen to our choir practice.
Irving Benson and Jessica Carter were married on Oct. 24 in the church. So ends a friendship that began in their school days.
The Low Self-Esteem Support Group will meet this Thursday at 7 p.m. at the church. Please use the back door.
The therapeutic value of humor has been researched and documented many times and places, even in scripture. Proverbs 17:22 says, “A cheerful heart is a good medicine, but a downcast spirit dries up the bones.”
I believe that God has a simply divine sense of humor — hey, he created us, didn’t he? And, he must be laughing often up his sacred sleeve as he observes the myriad foibles of his creation.
Prior to my message, a scripture passage was read from Ecclesiastes chapter 3, “To everything there is a season … a time to weep and a time to laugh,” implying that there is also a time not to laugh.
Timely, well-placed humor can help brighten a day when little seems to be going right. However, stories and anecdotes that make another ethnic or cultural group the brunt of a joke should be avoided. This can be tricky business, because most ethnic/religious groups have developed highly amusing stories and jokes that play off the idiosyncrasies of that group.
I love contagious laughter, telling jokes, pelting unsuspecting people with puns (intended) and hang around others who possess and share a delightful pun-chant for pundemoanium (and who function according to Murphy’s Law (anything that can go wrong, will go wrong — and Murphy was an optimist).
I maintain that for Christians — in fact, for members of any faith community — dispensing generous doses of humor while exercising care in deciding what is appropriate and when is not to deny the numerous hardships and injustices of life. Rather, wholesome humor, “holy stories” shared with love and sensitivity, can help us better deal with the difficult issues we all face on a regular basis.
If there is laughter and gaiety in the heart of God, then surely he wants us to enjoy and to pass on this pun-chant passion to others. At the same time, it must pain him deeply when God’s name and other members of the Godhead are mocked and tossed about in a casual or profane manner.
Jesus makes me laugh when occasions of holy humor spring from Spirit-produced joy. We can be among the happiest, most ebullient people in the world, not because of any “holier-than-thou” feelings but because we are persuaded that the injustice, suffering and other ills of this world need not lead to overwhelming despair in light of the ultimate sovereignty of God.
Like the song says, “Don’t worry, be happy,” I urged the Immanuel congregation, and laugh often, because laughter is the music of the soul.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
