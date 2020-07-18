In the song "Three Wooden Crosses," Randy Travis challenges listeners, “It’s not what you take when you leave this world behind you, it’s what you leave behind you when you go." Travis’ reminder is an important one, and carries significant leadership implications.
“What we leave behind when we go” is all about legacy. When we leave a project, a team, or any other experience, the lessons and values we’ve imparted will continue to shape what comes next. The establishment of this legacy is evident in both our personal and professional lives.
From the personal perspective, many of us build a legacy through our service as parents. In raising our children, we spend time modeling good values -- be kind, don’t steal, never give up -- and encouraging our kids to lead a life that matches or surpasses our own. At the same time, we buy life insurance and write wills to make sure they are protected for the long haul.
Professionally, we are well-served to think in the same way. While we are leading our projects and teams, what values are we promoting? When the chips are down, who comes first – the customer experience or the bottom line? When considering new ideas, are you willing to listen to and consider the possibility or do you shut down and revert to what’s been done in the past? Do you deliver a compelling vision that authentically excites others or rely on others to just do what they’re told?
Perhaps most importantly, have you written a succession plan and embraced your role as a mentor of others? Compelling mentorship matters. And at times, the mentor’s role is little more than being a cheerleader. The world spends an extraordinary amount of time trying to convince us we are not enough -- not skinny enough, not strong enough, not smart enough, etc. But we are. Needing that reminder is not a sign of weakness. It’s simply a reality. Too few us of have authentic cheerleaders in our lives, and this support system can often be the difference between “maybe I can” and “yes I will.”
The best mentors understand that mentorship extends beyond occasional cups of coffee or lunches where the two share conversation. Instead, these mentors invite their protégés to important meetings. Then, they debrief with the individual afterward and share the struggles they are facing as they consider possible paths forward. By engaging in this effort, the mentee gets to see both the way executive level decisions are made and witness the mentor’s vulnerability as they explain that making decisions like this is rarely as easy as it seems.
When emerging leaders in the organization are offered opportunities to participate in meaningful mentorships, it generates increases in satisfaction, engagement, and commitment. It also better positions the team for continued success moving forward.
In addition to how we lead others, our legacy is based on how we manage the organization.
Imagine you made the decision to leave your current job in six months. Perhaps it’s a retirement, perhaps it’s a resignation, or perhaps you’ve made the choice to sell your company all together. With just six months to get the organization in order and ready to hand off, what are the tasks that you would need to tackle? Specifically, what are the courage-based tasks that you’ve been putting off for months or years that you know need to be resolved so you can have peace of mind? Taking it a step further, anticipate what you think the new you would do in her or his first six months on the job as improvements.
Now, looking at those two lists, ask yourself why you’re not acting on them already? What are you waiting for? Would implementing these changes make your organization stronger? Then this is the time.
Make them happen while you’re still in position to yield the positive energy they bring with them.
Understanding legacy development as a series of short- and long-term planning exercises helps focus leaders on building what comes next. As a community, it’s not time to rebuild; it’s time to reinvent. The next generation of leaders can accomplish this. But they need our help.
Dave Urso is dean of Academic Affairs at Blue Ridge Community College and chief innovation officer at Dynamic Consulting.
