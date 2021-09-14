I had a “homegoing” on Labor Day 2021, returning to the green earth where I lived and moved and had my being — Bucks County, Pa., and Doylestown, its county seat, where I was born and raised. My good companion, Anna, accompanied me. Daughter Sara drove (I’m still not supposed to drive) their spacious van, and granddaughter Megan, now 16, even maneuvered the vehicle along the bustling, corrugated Pennsylvania Turnpike.
Like the Paul Anka song recounts, “I took a little trip to my hometown,” intending to do more than just look around.
Labor Day weekend was largely a trek down memory lane, an opportunity to travel, reconnect with family and old friends and essentially stay as active as permitted in the wake of a literal clash late May with glioblastoma, a hitherto unknown medical term in my vocabulary. A reluctant visit to the emergency room at Sentara RMH Medical Center, some cognitive tests and a CT scan resulted in a rushed transfer to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital in Charlottesville, where I underwent a five-hour craniotomy in my right frontal lobe and emerged with 39 metal stitches. My memory card must have been part of the surgery; I have little recollection of the procedure or waking up in the ICU unit.
Now, nearly four months later, I remain alive and kicking, grateful for many simple pleasures amid the upheaval of an unpredictable schedule.
This unanticipated extended episode has brought or revived these observations to the fore:
- A reminder of the ephemeral nature of material riches versus a strong faith in God, a loving, supportive family and extended family, and relatively good health for many years. This was only my second extended stay in a hospital (five days) for other than elective surgery such as a colonoscopy.
- Maintaining a positive approach, sense of humor through it all, despite the “down days.” I received a multitude of appreciative responses — email, notecards and verbal — to the upbeat attitude I sought to demonstrate toward my bout with brain cancer, the fearful foe that is no respecter of persons, regardless of health, gender or religious persuasion.
- The serendipitous discovery that “I am loved” and have made a difference in the lives of many over the years. People told me that explicitly, thanking me for my weekly newspaper columns, my steady smile regardless of any anxiety I’ve been experiencing,
- Any time and ability given me past age 70 is a “bonus;” the wide-open opportunity to do work largely enjoyed, freelance writing (columns, religious and secular publications, radio programming/deejay) and photography; time to write my own obituary/epitaph rough draft and funeral service plans (“death wishes”).
- Renewed appreciation and love for spouse Anna (married 54 years) as primary support person through this ordeal. She quickly became my principal caregiver as my ordeal unfolded, taking notes at medical consultations, keeping tabs on the many chemo pills I ingested, answering and replying to text calls that nearly short-circuited the system (I don’t text on my decrepit flip phone).
- Gratitude for few major side effects from my first six-week intensive round of radiation and chemotherapy. I’ve been able to maintain an active lifestyle and positive attitude and slightly warped sense of Bishop humor, all of which I believe have contributed to a positive report from my oncologist and neurosurgeon last week.
- This experience has underscored the need to adhere to a “wellness plan” — exercise, eating, spiritual life, drawing on counsel from my church (Community Mennonite) Care Team and Harbor small group, all of which have helped better prepare me for this unforeseen walk, sometime stumbling, through the valley of the shadow.
Now, gravitating into and trying to live a balanced life, literally and figuratively, I’ve been blessed with 10 fulfilling years into retirement, supported by a close-knit, loving family, a wide-open window of opportunities that I never expected — a writing career that I felt utilized and honed my God-given journalistic abilities, newspaper columns that helped spark and meet deadlines in my “real” job, radio programming on commercial and public radio stations, weekly line dancing and regular exercise at the VMRC Wellness Center. My lines have “fallen in pleasant places” (Psalm 16:6). I’ve definitely hit the jackpot, seeking to live each day one determined step at a time.
By the time you read this — assuming you did — I will have completed a monthlong “reprieve” with no radiation, followed by a five-day regimen of a double dosage (280 mg.) of a high-powered chemo pill, one that I was warned may cause severe nausea. When I started my first treatment round late May, I was fortunate to encounter just one bout of nausea and dry heaves and not a single headache, no fainting spells or seizures, so am hoping and praying that trend will continue. I’m scheduled for another MRI in early October and follow-up consultation and palliative care meeting at Martha Jefferson Hospital.
And so, I forge ahead, with an ounce of prevention and optimism, a pound of prayer, a ton of well-wishes into the unfolding next chapter of this expedition, leaning on the everlasting arms of the God who created me and has the power to sustain me in this jerky journey into the unknown.
At this life stage, I recognize that my 76 years of life have been largely good ones, making me both amazed and determined to face the “bumps” in the road along the way. All of us have the same 24 hours in a day and a certain capacity to shape our own destinies, make necessary mid-course corrections. We are born, make decisions that may later prove providential, other times bad choices. I’ve been fortunate to have persons cross my path at critical developmental stages with encouragement, counsel and wise reprimands — some heeded, others not.
“Listen to me ... you whom I have upheld since you were conceived, and have carried since your birth. Even to your old age and gray hairs I am he, I am he who will sustain you, I have made you and I will carry you” – Isaiah 46:3-4
With this heaven-sent promise, I carry on.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.