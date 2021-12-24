A dream is a wish your heart makes -- especially true this Advent-ageous time with the Star of Bethlehem making occasional displays upon the winter’s parchment sky.
At this special time of year, I wish that each of us would listen more (not easy to say for this increasingly hearing-impaired dude) and talk less (another wild concept) and have yourselves a merry little downsized Christmas, which might mean:
- Put off activating another ATM debit card withdrawal (it is all too handy and can easily induce a bad case of asset indigestion.
- Take up a new hobby or special interest, like enrolling in an area college or university Adult Degree Completion Program, finishing what you started some years ago.
- Exercise daily; join an area wellness center, take a line dance class, schedule a family vacation unless COVID ruins your plans, to someplace you’ve never visited before and even if you think you can’t afford it. Just do it, now.
- Attend a worship service regularly at a congregation of your choice. Get involved in a church small group for moral-spiritual support.
- Smile when we feel like worrying and frowning. It beats the alternative.
- Make sure your cut-back viewing pleasures this holiday season include National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Jean Shepperd’s A Christmas Story (“that Red Ryder B-B gun rifle will shoot one of your eyes out”) and, best of all, Will Vinton’s classic, “A Claymation Christmas.”
- Work to quit one bad habit. My glioblastoma, I believe, has affected my appetite in, well, some would say a good way, others not. I have gained nearly 20 pounds since my surgery and chemotherapy in May and am determined to eat smaller portions of deep-fried foods, homemade cinnamon rolls, ice cream and my favorite candy, Anna’s cookies, I will drink more water daily, oranges and pears, bananas and grapes.
- Get a personal physical care physician if you don’t have one. My primary care doctor retired and I had difficulty finding a new one, but I was fortunate to do so. Make an appointment for a physical (the wellness exam that I recently had was not satisfactory -- he checked my respiratory system, had an EKG and beat about my body parts with a rubber hammer, do a routine blood pressure and pulse test with a portable, easy-to-use blood pressure and pulse figures readings. Get your pandemic and flu vaccines -- they’re readily available gratis courtesy of Uncle Sam I Yam. Is this a free country or what?
- Refuse to transmit gossip or rumors -- or as we pious, self-righteous ones would call “prayer concerns.” Judge not that ye be not judged’ (Matt. 7-3). I blame the accessibility of social media for much of the argumentative rancor that pervades our polarized nation -- “OK, folks, here’s the issues that you ought to be upset about today” -- that seems bent on swirling toward Armageddon. (“O hush the noise, ye men of strife, and hear the angels sing.”).
- May your modus operandi be this in the days ahead -- “Dance as if no one were watching, sing as if no one were listening and live every day as if it were your last.” -- Irish proverb
Ready or not, Christmas time is here ... a statement that I wholly cheer, like this one:
“I, the Lord, will be your eternal light; the light of my glory will shine on you.” -- Isaiah 60:19
Keep looking up. May all your Christmas wishes come true.
So let it be written, so let it be done. Shalom, my friends, shalom.
Jim Bishop lives in Harrisonburg. He welcomes your comments at jimanna.bishop@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.