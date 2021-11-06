At one time in my life, I came to an uncomfortable realization: the person I was becoming was not who I wanted to be. To make matters worse, the people I had chosen to hang around were keeping me stuck in patterns I didn’t want. I had to make a difficult decision. I could either hang around people who would reinforce the person I didn’t want to be, or I could choose to hang around different people who would help me redirect my personality trajectory.
Because my personality trajectory was not going where I wanted it to go, I decided to make that change, and I am so glad I did. I am much happier being the person I am today.
Now, let me ask you some questions. How’s your personality trajectory? How are those around you influencing you? Are you becoming more like the person you want to be? Are the people you spend time with helping you become more like that person—or less like that person?
Here are three key questions to gauge the influence that your friends and colleagues have on your personality trajectory.
1. What kind of people do you hang around now?
How are the people at your job influencing you each day? How are they affecting your personality trajectory? Do they help you become better than you are? Or do they bring you down?
How do you spend your discretionary time? Where do you go when you are not at work? Who are the people you are with? How are they affecting the person you are becoming?
What characterizes the people you hang around on and off the job? Do they say things that build you up? Or do they say things that bring you down? Are they reinforcing the person you want to become? Or do you need to make a change to redirect your personality trajectory?
2. Is the person you want to become different from the people you hang around?
The people you hang around will either reinforce or redirect your personality trajectory. Don’t just leave that up to chance. Think through who you want to be. Then determine if the people you hang around will help you get where you want to be.
Are you content with who you are now? Or do you want to become better than you are now? How about the people that you hang around? Do you and they have similar goals? Are they content to be who they are now? Or do they want to become better than they are now?
You get to choose the people you hang around. Don’t allow someone else to make that decision for you.
3. What kind of people do you need to meet to become the person you want to be?
It’s important for you to figure out who you want to be like. If the people you hang around now are not the ones that you want to be like, then who do you want to be like?
Who are the people that you admire? Whose lives have turned out the way that you want yours to turn out? Who has the results in their personal, professional, and spiritual lives that you want to have?
Once you figure out what you want to be like, then it behooves you to figure out how you can meet people like that. The best way to meet the right people is to be where they are. Where do they congregate? Where do you have to go to meet them? If you find them, spend time with them, and get to know them, eventually you will become like them.
Here’s the key takeaway. What’s your personality trajectory right now? What do you want it to be? Recognize what’s important to you, so you can become who you want to become. Then consider the people you hang around. Carefully choose the people you will hang around so you can reinforce or redirect the life that you want to live.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
