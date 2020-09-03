After months of publicity, excitement with anticipation, the time had finally arrived. I wore my special African garb. What was it going to be like? This is when I always appreciate that God must have created my body and soul for such exciting moments. I drove on Interstate 81 North. After 10 minutes, I took the exit to the mall. Didn’t the people who were driving the other way realize something great was happening that day? I always wonder.
I was relieved the parking lot was not full. I did not have to line up around the block to buy the ticket at Regal Harrisonburg theaters. I am not a movie person. I impatiently wanted everything fast-forwarded so that I did not have to watch the half hour of ads an previews of future movies as my heartbeat quickened.
Even the first few opening minutes of the “Black Panther” were spectacular; the score was new and different, as I had not heard a theme anywhere near that in the few of some of the greatest movies I have watched since the 1960s. The “Black Panther” theme uniquely combined traditional African and Western music. The storyline, the strength of the women, the vivid bright colors, the costumes from the African continent, the languages, the superhero action; the novelty was very compelling. Half way into the movie, I forgot I was in this world. Instead, I was transported to the Wakanda world. Good movies do that but great ones even do this better. When the movie ended, I was sweating and sat through 20 minutes of Zen moments of credits and the music. This is why I was so shocked when I suddenly heard the news the “Black Panther” leading star Chadwick Boseman had died of colon cancer at the age of 43. Why do good people die young?
When the “Black Panther” movie came out on Feb. 16, 2018, I could not have enough of it. I went to see it at the Regal Harrisonburg so many times that I lost count. I saw it once in Richmond. Four months later in June when I thought the movie had been pulled out of all theaters, it was still playing at a large mall complex in metropolitan Portland on the West Coast. That was the last time I saw it. How good was the movie?
Beside the charismatic Chadwick Boseman as the leading star, the entire movie had an all-star cast of Black actors from North America, Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, South Pacific and South America. Hollywood would never have made such a movie with over 15 Black actors with only 2 whites. The movie easily made over $1 billion because it was watched and had numerous watch parties in many parts of the world that had substantial populations of people of African descent, which is just about every part of the world. The movie market is no longer in just Hollywood in America but the entire world due to the internet and globalization.
What has troubled me about Chadwick Boseman’s death is that he made seven movies while sick with colon cancer. This included the movie “Get Up,” in which Bosman acted the role my hero James Brown. I watched that movie three times at the theater.
Why did he have to do that? Because he did not disclose his illness, many in the social media were quick to criticize Boseman for his weight loss and for appearing “lazy” in his late press appearances as the illness ravaged his body. This is probably a wise caution to all of us in the age of cancel culture and negative incidents that quickly go viral. We are quick to tweet and cast judgment before we reflect on the potential impact on others of often vicious criticism. You just never know what people are going through in their private lives. What is disappointing about dying so young is that Boseman could have made so many more great movies. May be only he, his family, and his maker will know why Boseman had to work so hard when he was already so deathly ill. But my guess is that people who have a gift from God like he had also have a special grit, determination and destiny. Maybe this explains why the good die so young; destiny tells them they have a short time to live on this earth. May his Soul Rest in Peace.
Mwizenge S. Tembo lives in Bridgewater.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.