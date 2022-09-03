Integrity is essential to leadership. It is important for you as a leader to be the same person all the time, especially if you are part of running a business. The people in your charge are relying on you to display the character necessary to produce a healthy business culture. That’s why it is imperative that you exhibit integrity in leading the business.
Daniel Henderson defines integrity as “a life where all the pieces fit together.” That means you can’t be one person at the workplace and another person at home. That is not integrity; that is compartmentalization. And personal compartmentalization will sabotage business culture.
It’s important for you to implement these three disciplines to exhibit business leadership integrity and, in the process, develop a healthy business culture.
1. Financial Accountability
Good financial practices are essential to the health of the business — and to the health of the business culture. It is also crucial that you maintain financial accountability in all your dealings, at work and at home.
You have heard too many stories of companies like Enron where lax financial controls enabled the company leadership to succumb to temptation. As a result, the company went into a tailspin, and employees’ lives were forever scarred because of bad leadership decisions based on rationalizations. In addition, the entire world economy went into the Great Recession because of the unwise actions of a small number of people. While there are now laws on the books to prevent these situations, ultimately it comes down to each company taking measures to preserve their own financial accountability.
Preserving financial integrity for a business is paramount. It’s necessary to put safeguards in place to prevent one employee from making financial decisions that impact the entire company. The more transparent you can be with employees about the company’s financial situation, the more you can preclude any one employee of having too much control over the finances of the business. You will contribute to creating a healthy business culture because of how your business leadership integrity is displayed through your financial accountability.
2. Personal Reliability
If you say you will do something, then you need to do it. Doing what you say you will do produces a virtuous cycle. The more your employees and colleagues see you keep your word, the more they will trust you — and the more they will realize that what they say and do matters too. Exhibiting personal responsibility as a leader of the company will set the tone for others to emulate.
Talk is cheap. Many people talk a good game, but their walk does not match their talk. As a result, they compromise their effectiveness. A company that is run with that kind of attitude will not inspire trust in their customers or suppliers or employees.
You can create an environment where people will trust you all the time, but that requires that you do what you say you will do all the time. Exhibiting personal reliability will go a long way in maintaining business leadership integrity and cultivating a healthy business culture.
3. Family Fidelity
Business ethics start with personal ethics. It is important to keep promises to employees, suppliers and customers, but it all starts with keeping your promises at home.
By putting your family first, you will display a personal leadership integrity that will be the foundation for your business leadership integrity. The company culture you help create must be based on your private actions. You cannot give what you do not have.
It is paramount to be the kind of person that you want to have on your team. If you are not the person you want to attract, then you will never create the culture you want to see.
Here's the key takeaway. Team leadership starts with self-leadership. The people in your charge are counting on you to lead yourself well, so that you can lead them well. How you live your life matters: How you lead ultimately starts with who you are. Your business leadership integrity must start with your personal leadership integrity.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners triple their current number of leads, double their sales, and increase their annual revenue by $50,000 or more — without spending any additional money on marketing or advertising. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
