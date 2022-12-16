Visionary leadership is about taking “what is” and making it into “what can be,” so that others can become all they can become. Visionary leaders are focused on how to make things better, which means they are keenly aware of how things are and what must change. To maximize our visionary leadership, it’s important to be discontented with the difference.
While we should be discontented with the difference between what is and what can be, we should also enjoy the journey. I frequently must remind myself to be content with progress made. While we’re pushing to get to that next level, we should not be too hard on ourselves or others in the process.
To maximize your ability to be a change agent, here is the three-step process for becoming a discontented leader.
1. Recognize your potential.
To recognize your potential, you must first understand who you truly are. Your identity is key to unlocking your potential. The problem is that too many of us have limiting beliefs about who we are.
We all grew up believing untruths about ourselves. Some of us grew up in humble beginnings and assumed that’s all life would ever give us. Some of us had vindictive people around us who told us that we would never amount to anything. Some of us heard from some bitter souls that we should not even try to better ourselves. We all have had untruths told to us, and usually they play on endless loop in our heads.
If you listen to the lies said by the voices in your head, then you will not believe who you are. As a result, you will compromise your potential. If you listen to the lies that others have said about you, then you will not believe who you are. And again, that will compromise your potential.
You will be able to see yourself correctly—and reach your ultimate potential—only after you have squelched the lies you have internalized.
2. See the potential in others.
Once you can see yourself rightly, then you can help others see themselves rightly. To help others reach their potential, you must first perceive their potential. You must rightly see who they can become before you can help them see who they can become.
Everyone is a diamond in the rough, but many people see themselves as merely coal. When you share your own story of how you have had to overcome your limiting beliefs, it will help others believe they can do the same. If you exhibit humility and not arrogance, they will see themselves in your story—and then they can begin to see their own potential.
Be uncompromising in your belief in what others have the potential to do. Always believe that people can become more than they think they can. Don’t believe the lies that others have believed about themselves; help them overcome those limiting beliefs. Initially they may need you to believe more in them than they believe in themselves.
3. Look for the potential in what’s around you.
To find the potential in the situations around you, never settle for the status quo. Always look for how situations can be improved.
Once you see how the situation can be improved, do not believe those who say that it can’t be done. Believe how things can change, and then take the steps to get there.
Don’t lose heart in the process. Keep your eyes focused on where you want to go and believe that you can get there—even when things don’t look promising.
Ask “Why?” to those who want things to stay as they are. At other times, ask “Why not?” to those who don’t think things can ever change. Don’t let situations be dictated to you. Be the change you want to see.
Here’s the Key Takeaway. Use your discontentment with the status quo to focus your efforts as a visionary leader. Because every person and every situation will hold the potential for change, allow yourself to be content in the moment. By recognizing the potential in you, in others, and in every situation, you will become more content with the way things are as you move toward how they could be.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.