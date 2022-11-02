Many years ago, I heard about a survey taken of people in their 90s. The survey asked them only one question: “If you could live your life over again, what would you do differently?” That question piqued my interest. I figured this group of nonagenarians would clearly have gleaned some wisdom from their 90-plus years on this planet. Anybody who has lived that long is worth listening to — if only because of the greater number of mistakes they’ve made in their long lifespans.
What particularly intrigued me about the survey was one of the top answers: these people in their 90s said they would have spent more time in reflection. This answer made me pause and think. Upon further consideration, I realized that when we rush through life, we don’t pause long enough to consider our ways. I figured that’s why these 90-year-olds said it was important to cultivate a practice of reflection.
To help you reap the benefits of spending time in reflection — even if it’s only 15 minutes at the start or the end of your day — here are three questions you can ask yourself.
1. Who am I becoming?
It is important to think through which direction your life is moving in. You are not standing still. You are either moving forward or moving backward. Therefore, it is worth asking yourself who are you becoming.
Think back over your life. Are you who you thought you would be at this point in your life? I’m not asking if you have what you thought you would own, or if you live where you thought you would be, or if you have reached the point in your career that you thought you would get to. I am asking if you are the person you thought you would be.
Take some time to get alone and ask yourself: Are you as loving as you thought you would be? Are you as joyful as you thought you would be? Are you as patient as you thought you would be? If you aren’t, you can always change — but you must think through what you would want to change before you can do it. That’s why it is important to think through if you like who you are becoming.
2. How am I impacting others?
You can also evaluate your life in the context of the people around you. The people surrounding you are a good gauge of the influence you wield. Who are they becoming? Do you like what you see in them? This could be your children, your friends or the people who work for you. Think through how you are contributing to their growth or decline. That will give you a good mirror for who you are becoming.
Look back over your association with these people. How have you influenced them? Or are they influencing you? Do they become better when they are around you? Or do they become less when you are around them? Your impact on others says a lot about you.
You can chart a course to change how your actions influence those around you. You can help them become better than they are, but that involves thinking through how you are impacting others.
3. Am I improving?
Once you have a baseline for who are you now and how you are impacting others, then you can assess if you are improving. You can take the time in reflection to assess how you are developing into the leader you want to be and others need you to be.
You will not notice daily changes. You will not notice weekly changes. You may not even notice monthly changes. But you eventually will be more of the person you want to be — if you think through how you are improving.
Here’s the Key Takeaway. Carve out time for a daily practice of reflection. Ask yourself who you are becoming, how you are impacting others and if you are improving. Eventually you will see how you — and the people around you —will become better because you spent time in reflection.
Don’t wait until you are in your 90s to make daily reflection a habit. You can’t change your past, but you can still change your future.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners triple their current number of leads, double their sales, and increase their annual revenue by $50,000 or more — without spending any additional money on marketing or advertising. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
