Much to the likely disgruntlement of partisans on both sides, it is highly unlikely that the Inflation Reduction Act will either reduce inflation or increase inflation. That is the considered conclusion from several leading nonpartisan organizations, including the Congressional Budget Office and the Penn Wharton Budget Model.
The law has both inflationary and disinflationary aspects to it, but it looks that they about balance out, leaving a wash of no net impact on inflation either way. At the aggregate level is the balance of spending and tax revenues. The IRA certainly increases government spending on various items, although reducing it on some, notably on parts of health care. But the overall increase in spending is projected to be more than offset by increases in tax revenues from corporations and collections from high-income individuals. The upshot is a projected decline in the budget deficit. This looks to offset the effect of the increase in spending, leaving the no net change in inflation outcome.
The new student debt reduction at least partly offsets the deficit reduction of the IRA, the degree of this heavily debated. However, whatever inflationary effect it might have will probably be more than offset by the ending of the moratorium in December on former students having to make debt payments.
Of course, the components of the IRA must be considered as well. As with the impact of the aggregate effect of it, these also look to cut both ways, whatever one thinks of the merits of the numerous specific items in it. Prominent among these are subsidies to move away from using fossil fuels in the economy. These cost money, which is inflationary. But these also should lead to lower costs from global warming as well as more efficient clean technologies that will be cheaper in the long run, which is disinflationary. A limit on this is that the IRA will in the near term only apply to about 30% of electric cars, those made totally in the US.
Another important part of the IRA involves health care, and here much of this involves reducing costs or at least restraining them, especially in the long run. Limits are put on how much older people must spend on certain items, and an especially important item that should have been adopted decades ago is to allow Medicare to negotiate with pharmaceutical companies on pricing of drugs. This is especially promising, especially given that in the U.S. we pay far more on health care than people in any other nation, even as the U.S. is currently 46th in the world in life expectancy.
Barkley Rosser lives in Harrisonburg.
