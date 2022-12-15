It was Ronald Regan who in 1989, in his Farewell Address to the Nation defined his vision of America as a shining city upon a hill “ a tall, proud city built on rocks stronger than oceans, windswept, God-blessed, and teeming with people of all kinds living in harmony and peace.” In spite of the trails and tribulation of the last four years I believe his words still ring as we should all do our part as citizens of the Valley to achieve this vision.
Rather than dismiss and mock our neighbor for his or her opposing views, let’s try for once to understand them and seek common ground. Although we have our problems, the United States remains a great nation and an example for the world to emulate. However, to maintain our leadership of the free world we must work together and try to put aside our differences in achieving the greater good
Yes, America have our faults but as we approach the Holidays, I believe we can still count our many blessings. No nation on earth provides the beacon of freedom and hope that this nation projects. Perhaps we will never achieve Ronald Regan’s idealized vison of the shining city upon a hill, but perfection was never our Founding Fathers intent. May God bless America !
James R. Poplar III lives in Quicksburg.
