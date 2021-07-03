In the Walt Disney film adaptation of C.S. Lewis classic The Lion, The Witch, and The Wardrobe, the Beavers explain to the Pevensie children why they have come to Narnia and what their destiny is. Incredulous at the Beavers’ insistence that they are somehow the fulfillment of an ancient prophecy, Peter Pevensie tells the Beavers, “I think you’ve made a mistake. We’re not heroes.” Despite his protests to the contrary, the Beavers remain convinced that the Pevensies are indeed the warriors who will save all of Narnia and one day become its rulers.
Just like Peter Pevensie, in any situation we face, we feel we know ourselves well enough to think we’re not heroes. But in fact, we underestimate ourselves. Like Peter, we think we know who we are. When opportunities for greatness appear, we feel we are not qualified. When the hero’s entrance is announced, we look for someone else. We don’t suppose that it could actually be ourselves.
But Peter’s confession is the seed of true greatness. When we admit that we’re not heroes, we aren’t trying to fool ourselves into believing that we are better than we are. At the same time, we cannot disqualify ourselves from the assignment prepared for us. We should admit that we’re not heroes, but we should also believe that we could be more than we believed possible. In other words, it’s fine to say, “We’re not heroes,” but we should also be willing to become heroes.
Becoming a hero is easier than being a hero. But it requires intentional thinking to know where you’re headed. Ask yourself these questions to focus your mind on the direction you should go.
1. “Who do you aspire to be?”
First, you need to have a mental picture of the person that you would want to be. The clearer the image of the person you want to be, the easier it will be for you to become like that person.
Think back through your life to the significant role models that you have had. Think through the people who have made you better than you were: those who challenged you to find the courage you didn’t think you had, to work harder that you thought you could, and to care more deeply than you than you realized you did.
Create a composite of those people in your mind. Put those attributes into one person. Think about what kind of person that would be, so you can discover what kind of person you would want to be.
2. “What would you do as that person?”
Once you have a clear picture in your head of what this person would look like, it is important to think through what this person would act like. Start a practice of thinking what this person — this hero — would do.
Whenever you find yourself in a situation when you are not sure what you should do, ask yourself, “What would this person do right now?” The more you ask yourself that question, the more you will know what you should do.
3. “Why would you be willing to do what this person would do?”
Even heroes can grow weary in doing good. It’s important to know why you are willing to become like this hero. Otherwise, it’s easy to slip back into old ways.
Take the time to figure out why you would want to be like this hero. Do you want to be remembered well by others? Do you want to pass on a legacy to your children? Do you want to grow in your faith?
Whatever your reason, it’s essential that you know what it is. There will be times that you want to respond to people in the heat of the moment in the way your old self would respond. If you don’t have that reason ready to help you refocus, then you will likely do something that you will regret later.
Here’s the key takeaway.
You too can become like the Pevensies. You can become someone else’s hero. There are Beavers just waiting for you to show up.
As a bestselling author, conference speaker, executive coach, and business growth expert, Robert McFarland helps serious business owners generate more clients, close more sales, and increase their overall revenue and profits. He can be reached at robert@transformationalimpactllc.com.
