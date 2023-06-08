A video is circulating on TikTok of the shooting that occurred at the Harrisonburg Walmart on Sunday evening at about 8 p.m.
In the blurry video, posted by user marianatalavera0712, the person filming is standing just yards away from 35-year-old Rockingham resident Brandon Mills as he is shot multiple times by a Rockingham County Sheriff’s deputy.
There are customers all around, as Mills, who is shown standing near a checkout lane, calls, “help me, please,” in a loud voice. His back is to the camera, and his hands are raised by his ears. In the video, Mills, who was wearing a light-colored t-shirt, then ran toward the officers and shots were fired, while the customers nearby ran for cover.
There is another photo from bystanders of officers giving medical aid to Mills as he lay on the ground in the store. Mills later died after being transported to Sentara RMH, according to the police statement.
According to friends of Mills, he had a history of drug use but the father of three had been sober recently. In the last two years, he had been diagnosed with schizophrenia, multiple sources close to the family said.
No criminal charges will be issued to the officers involved in the shooting, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release from Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst.
Garst said in the statement that store footage showed Mills brandishing a “large, fixed blade knife” and placing it on a teenage cashier’s neck. The statement said Mills “charged” at a Harrisonburg Police officer with the knife pointed at the officer.
In a statement released Sunday evening, Virginia State Police Sergeant Brent W. Coffey said a knife was recovered at the scene and the 911 call was about an “individual acting erratic and threatening employees with a knife,” inside the store.
A grown man acting erratic in a more-or-less enclosed public space is scary.
To friends and family, it was clear that Mills was having a mental health emergency in the superstore and said the officers should have used less lethal means to subdue Mills, such as a taser — a conducted energy device — or pepper spray.
Police officers are not social workers. And they shouldn’t be.
When a dangerous situation arises, the police need to react immediately and there is not much time for thinking. There were a lot of people in the store that Sunday evening. Police had a duty to protect everyone around them.
But perhaps, with incidences like this one, it is time to have a conversation about trained social workers on the scene to deescalate. Perhaps if a trained professional is present, they could deescalate the situation and prevent the life lost, like in similar circumstances that have circulated through national media over the years.
