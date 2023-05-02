Fun fact of the day: the Daily News-Record’s “A section” has two front pages. Hear me out.
For the print edition, page A1 is at the literal front of the paper. This is where the DN-R reporters’ local stories — or in special cases, major national wire news with a Virginia location — will go. Flip that page over, and there in black, white and now color is the DN-R’s region page — also known as A2.
This page has garnered some questions from readers over recent years — the main one being, why have it? Well let’s mosey down memory lane for a bit.
In the context of the DN-R’s overall history, the regional design for this page is relatively new. According to our archived bound volumes, the use of A2 as a regional page started sometime around 2018. Editor’s note: Those bound volumes are now terribly out of order due to my rather flippant perusing, which will definitely be a headache to undo later.
Prior to 2018, A2 had a serif-font prominent design on what was then titled “Page 2,” with a large amount of AP wire stories. Combing through a few of the DN-R’s editions, even back to the 2000s, the old “Page 2” style seemed to have a national news feel. The stories seemed to be curated for what was big in national news on any particular day. For example, on “Page 2” of the April 07, 2016, edition, the headlines ranged from then-presidential-candidate Donald Trump’s policy topics to federal Ebola relief funding.
Sometime around 2018 — I am not quite sure when because those bound volumes give quite the workout after five or six lifts — the powers that were at the DN-R went for a full redesign, which has stayed relatively the same as the current A2.
The DN-R editors — managing editor Jillian Lynch and I — now use A2 as a regional front page, pulling stories from AP wire, our sister papers or our staff reports to showcase topics of interest in the Shenandoah Valley, not just the Harrisonburg and Rockingham County area.
This isn’t so different from A2’s former “Page 2” spread. It is still used as a page to tell stories from a wider coverage area, and those stories are still chosen based off of their potential impact to readers.
And those stories tend to be quite popular.
On the DN-R website’s top 10 list, the A2 stories sometimes hold leader spots for days.
And while the success of A2 seems to be consistent, we sometimes receive requests to change up the story locations.
So, if any of our loyal readers have suggestions on areas in the Valley we may want to highlight on A2, give us a ring or an email. We’d love to hear from you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.