Polls say Americans are not happy about a potential rematch between incumbent President Joe Biden and Donald Trump in 2024.
Trump leads in the polls for the GOP, according to most aggregate lists of election polls online, and Joe Biden announced his candidacy on April 25. Historically, incumbent presidents usually get the nomination for their party, and Biden has the support of the Democratic party.
Trump seems to be slightly more popular than Biden in the polls.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hasn’t announced candidacy but is the second most popular candidate with around 30% of those polled saying they’d vote for him in the 2024 presidential election. Former South Carolina Governor and former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley trails with about 6% of people polled saying she’d be their candidate in 2024. And Vivek Ramaswamy is behind even further.
Haley would make a good president — based on her experiences and record — but as Rich Lowry said in Politico, “By seeking to avoid the enmity of anyone, though, politicians often earn the indifference of all.”
Haley has been wishy-washy on her stance on Trump, which has lost both the respect and interest of a lot of people on both sides, it appears.
Even as a dream for the future, a woman president in the United States will change the world. The first woman president in the United States will create a culture shift at home and abroad.
Iceland elected its first woman president in 1980. What followed were more women in government and better policies for women and families, the Guardian reported. Studies on the benefits of women — or better yet, a gender balance — in leadership in business and politics abound.
In a televised 1989 interview with schoolchildren, Gerald Ford famously said the first woman president would not be elected but promoted, as Alexis Coe pointed out in Town & Country Magazine, in February.
Ford said the first woman president would be elected when the sitting president dies and she is promoted into the position.
“Once that barrier is broken, from then on, men better be careful,” Ford said in the interview. “Because they’ll have a hard, hard time ever even getting a nomination in the future.”
Then there’s Kamala Harris, who was the first-ever woman vice president elected in 2020. While it seemed like Biden might step aside in 2024 and allow Harris to run, it seems highly unlikely that she’d win on her own against Trump.
Biden would be 86 by the end of his second term, if elected. His father died at age 87, as reported by the Guardian. Is Biden being strategic? The world will find out.
In the same octogenarian boat, Trump would do well to pick a woman running mate like Haley.
“It won’t happen in the normal course of events. I think it will probably come sometime in the next four or eight years,” Ford said, in 1989.
Hopefully that statement might be true today.
This editorial was written by managing editor Jillian Lynch.
