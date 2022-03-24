After shooting up to levels competing with all-time real highs seen in 2008, 1981, and 1918, gasoline prices declined somewhat nationally and in Virginia last week. This decline reflects a decline that happened previously in crude oil prices. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) went from $23 per barrel at the pit of the pandemic in April 2020 to $58 per barrel in January 2021 to about $70 per barrel by December 2021, only then started rising, to shoot above $100 per barrel when Putin invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, rising to a peak of about $120 per barrel about a week later, only to subside back to a low of about $95 per barrel about a week ago (on reports of declining Chinese demand due to COVID-19 outbreak), but since rising again to $112 as of Monday, March 21.
It is established that a dollar change in crude oil prices translates to somewhat more than a 2 cent percent change in retail prices, with a lag. Thus the decline in retail prices reflected that decline in crude prices, now reversed, suggesting the decline gasoline prices may also halt and possibly go up again, all this depending on what happens in Ukraine, given the cutoff of oil exports from Russia.
There are competing partisan fantasies about what is driving all this. Some Democrats blame the rising gasoline prices on “price gouging” by monopolistic oil companies. But the retail gasoline market in the U.S. is highly competitive, even if the crude market may be dominated by a small number of producing nations, especially Saudi Arabia.
Some Republicans blame moves by President Biden to restrict future oil production in the U.S. out of trying to combat global warming. He has made such efforts, but some of these were undone, notably his blocking of new permits on public lands for new drilling. A federal judge blocked that move a few months into his administration, and more such permits were issued this past year than in the previous one. There has also been much hullabaloo about him blocking the Keystone pipeline, but it would only impact future imports from Canada, not anything in the near term, with that oil set to be exported and not used in the U.S., and imports from Canada not hindered at all currently, with a 50% increase over the past year. Arguably Biden has sent a message of restraining future U.S. production, but the price for WTI March 2023 crude is $94.82, pretty high, but well below the current price. That almost certainly reflects the current global supply and demand situation, which set the crude oil prices.
Given the political sensitivity of inflation and especially gasoline prices, politicians of both parties have been falling all over themselves to restrain gasoline prices. Republican governors Youngkin of Virginia and Hogan of Maryland have moved to temporarily cut state gasoline taxes, and several Democratic senators up for reelection, such as Blumenthal of Connecticut, have proposed doing the same thing for federal gasoline taxes. Of course these taxes pay for highways and other transportation infrastructure, which it is known has major needs. But, hey, pay no attention to that while we grandstand!
There is a final irony regarding policy toward global climate. Higher gasoline prices are ultimately needed if we are to encourage people to move from driving gasoline-using cars to electric or other power-sourced ones that do not so. But higher gasoline prices are clearly highly unpopular, with moves to impose carbon taxes in places like liberal Washington state being defeated in referenda, even when those higher taxes are supposed to be compensated for by other tax cuts. As it is, even as current policies look to encourage U.S. oil production, the higher gasoline prices we are seeing will push toward that outcome of moving people to buy automobiles that use less of it.
J. Barkley Rosser Jr. is a professor of economics at James Madison University.
