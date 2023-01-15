According to recent United States Department of Agriculture data, Virginia shoppers have been reaching for more organic food over the last few years.
In 2021, more than $106.8 million of certified organic agricultural products were sold in Virginia, according to USDA 2021 Organic Survey results. That’s almost a 70% increase from the 2019 survey, which saw $62 million of organic products sold.
Of the $106.8 million sold, crop sales accounted for $36.3 million, and livestock and poultry products accounted for $70.5 million, according to a Virginia Farm Bureau Federation press release.
Broiler chickens led the state’s organic sales, totaling $60.4 million, or 57% of sales. Tobacco followed with $10.8 million, milk with $4.8 million, and eggs with $4.2 million. Soybeans also contributed $2.9 million.
There were 166 USDA-certified organic farms in Virginia in 2021, totaling 22,291 acres of land.
According to Michael Wallace, director of communications at the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, multiple factors have led to the state-wide increase in organic products.
Since 2019, organic shopping has trended, Wallace said. Many consumers have preferred getting to know their farmers and the products they’re buying.
Virginia farmers are also using more sustainable methods, such as no tilling, regarding crop growth, Wallace said. Wallace said that practicing organic methods benefits the farmer because it ensures their farmland remains valuable and sustainable.
Wallace said that the increase in organic product sales is simply adding to an already diverse agricultural economy in Virginia.
According to USDA data, California led the country in certified organic sales in 2021, with Washington and Pennsylvania following.
Total certified organic sales in the nation were $11.2 billion, a 13% increase from the 2019 survey. Of that, 54% was for crops, and 46% was for sales of livestock, poultry, and related products.
