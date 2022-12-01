Page County
Board Of Supervisors
The Page County Board of Supervisors meets on the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Board Room, 103 S. Court St., 2nd Floor, Luray, VA 22835
Phone: 540-743-4142
Keith P. Weakley • At-Large District
kweakley@pagecounty.virginia.gov
D. Keith Guzy Jr. • District 1
Allen Louderback • District 2
alouderback@pagecounty.virginia.gov
Mark Stroupe • District 3
mstroupe@pagecounty.virginia.gov
Larry Foltz • District 4
lfoltz@pagecounty.virginia.gov
Jeff Vaughan • District 5
jvaughan@pagecounty.virginia.gov
Appointed Officials
County Administrator • Amity Moler
103 S. Court St., Suite F, Luray, VA 22835
540-743-4142 • amoler@pagecounty.virginia.gov
County Attorney • Nathan Miller
560 Neff Ave., Suite 200, Harrisonburg, VA 22801
540-564-1555
Assistant County Administrator • Regina Harner
103 S. Court St., Suite F, Luray, VA 22835
540-743-4142 • rmiller@pagecounty.virginia.gov
Planning Commission
The Page County Planning Commission holds meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at 103 S. Court St., Board Room, Luray, VA 22835.
Catherine Grech • District 1
Chris Adams • District 2
Jared Burner • District 3
Isaac Smelser • District 4
William Turner • District 5
Constitutional Officers
Commissioner of Revenue • Rebecca Smith
103 S. Court St., Suite C, Luray, Virginia 22835
540-743-3840 • bsmith@pagecounty.virginia.gov
Commonwealth’s Attorney • Bryan Cave
116 S. Court St., Suite D, Luray, VA 22835
540-743-4517 • bcave@pagecounty.virginia.gov
Sheriff • Chad Cubbage
108 S. Court St., Luray, VA 22835
540-743-1162
Treasurer • Penny Gray
103 S. Court St., Suite A, Luray, VA 22835
540-743-3975 • pgray@pagecounty.virginia.gov
Circuit Court Clerk • C. Grayson Markowitz
116 S. Court St., Suite A, Luray, VA 22835
540-743-4064 • gmarkowitz@vacourts.gov
