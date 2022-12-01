Page County

Board Of Supervisors

The Page County Board of Supervisors meets on the first and third Monday of the month at 7 p.m. in the Board Room, 103 S. Court St., 2nd Floor, Luray, VA 22835

Phone: 540-743-4142

pagecounty.virginia.gov

Keith P. Weakley  •  At-Large District

kweakley@pagecounty.virginia.gov

D. Keith Guzy Jr.  •  District 1

kguzy@pagecounty.virginia.gov

Allen Louderback • District 2

alouderback@pagecounty.virginia.gov

Mark Stroupe  •  District 3

mstroupe@pagecounty.virginia.gov

Larry Foltz  •  District 4

lfoltz@pagecounty.virginia.gov

Jeff Vaughan •  District 5

jvaughan@pagecounty.virginia.gov

Appointed Officials

County Administrator  •  Amity Moler

103 S. Court St., Suite F, Luray, VA 22835

540-743-4142  •  amoler@pagecounty.virginia.gov

County Attorney  •  Nathan Miller

560 Neff Ave., Suite 200, Harrisonburg, VA 22801

540-564-1555

Assistant County Administrator  •  Regina Harner

103 S. Court St., Suite F, Luray, VA 22835

540-743-4142  • rmiller@pagecounty.virginia.gov

Planning Commission

The Page County Planning Commission holds meetings on the second and fourth Tuesday of each month, 7 p.m., at 103 S. Court St., Board Room, Luray, VA 22835.

Catherine Grech  •  District 1

Chris Adams  •  District 2

Jared Burner  •  District 3

Isaac Smelser •  District 4

William Turner  •  District 5

Constitutional Officers

Commissioner of Revenue  •  Rebecca Smith

103 S. Court St., Suite C, Luray, Virginia 22835

540-743-3840  •  bsmith@pagecounty.virginia.gov

Commonwealth’s Attorney  •  Bryan Cave

116 S. Court St., Suite D, Luray, VA 22835

540-743-4517  •  bcave@pagecounty.virginia.gov

Sheriff  •  Chad Cubbage

108 S. Court St., Luray, VA 22835

540-743-1162

Treasurer  •  Penny Gray

103 S. Court St., Suite A, Luray, VA 22835

540-743-3975  •  pgray@pagecounty.virginia.gov

Circuit Court Clerk  •  C. Grayson Markowitz

116 S. Court St., Suite A, Luray, VA 22835

540-743-4064  •  gmarkowitz@vacourts.gov

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.