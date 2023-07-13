STANLEY — A Saturday evening crash in Page County resulted in the death of one person and the injury of six others.
According to Stanley Fire Chief Terry A. Pettit, the Stanley Fire Department responded to a two-vehicle accident on July 8, at approximately 10:05 p.m. The incident occurred on U.S. Highway 340, near the intersection of Alan’s Road, not far from the Page County Technical Center.
When first responders arrived on scene, one of the vehicles was ablaze and rapidly became engulfed in flames due to leaking fuel. A male occupant was trapped inside of the vehicle but quickly removed by Page County Sheriff’s Office deputies and a Stanley Fire Department officer. Despite immediate treatment, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Six other vehicle occupants were transported to Page Memorial Hospital for treatment. Vehicle makes and models, the number of occupants in each vehicle, and factors in the crash have not yet been formally released by Virginia State Police. They have also not yet released the name of the deceased victim or the six injured individuals.
Chief Pettit noted that several agencies and units responded to the incident. In addition to the Page County Sheriff’s Office and the Stanley Fire Department, other responding units included Page County EMS, the Stanley Rescue Squad, the Page County Sheriff’s Office and the Luray Rescue Squad. The Virginia Department of Transportation was called to detour traffic on 340. The road was blocked for approximately four hours.
The accident remains under investigation.
