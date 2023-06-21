Harrisonburg, VA (22801)

Today

Rain showers in the morning will evolve into a more steady rain in the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 54F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.