BOYCE — Town Council has decided to keep its part-time attorney, even though he’s going to work for another locality full time.
Tuesday night, the council reappointed David Griffin in a 5-1 vote as part of approving a new agreement for legal services.
Griffin recently told the council he’s quitting private practice at the end of June. He’s going to work full-time for Stephens City as its lawyer and zoning administrator.
Stephens City officials have agreed to let Griffin continue working for Boyce on the side, according to Boyce Mayor Zack Hudson.
Griffin had said he’s willing to continue being Boyce’s attorney. However, he had suggested that the town hire a Manassas lawyer he knows who has experience in local government law.
Council members have indicated they preferred to stick with someone they know well. They also have expressed concern that the Manassas lawyer would charge more for services.
Under the new agreement, the council will continue paying Griffin $200 an hour for his services plus expenses. The hourly rate will be payable in one-tenth of an hour increments.
Councilman Dennis Hall voted against the pact, voicing concern that it doesn’t include a clause stating how long Griffin will continue working for Boyce.
“He works at the pleasure of the town,” said Councilman Floyd Hudson.
The agreement states that “the town attorney serves at the will and pleasure of the Town Council.”
Boyce’s budget for the new fiscal year that will start July 1 contains $15,000 for legal services, the same amount as in the current year’s budget.
The council adopted the fiscal 2024 spending plan Tuesday night in a unanimous vote with no discussion. A public hearing was held but nobody spoke.
Total expenses and revenues are balanced at $184,210. That’s an increase of $11,600 — or 7% — from the current year’s budget of $172,610.
The largest line-item expense increase is $7,750 for the town administrator’s salary, upping it from $18,240 to $26,000. Zack Hudson, the mayor, has said the higher sum is to give the council leeway in negotiating a new administrator’s salary.
Yet the position has been filled. Matt Hoff has been hired at a salary equating to $22,880 annually. So unless, for some reason Hoff suddenly has to be paid a lot of overtime, the town will save money on that line-item.
Other small expense hikes are budgeted for cost-of-living raises for the town’s part-time code enforcement officer and treasurer, as well as for utility and information technology costs.
The budget reflects some anticipated revenue surges. They include $10,000 more in state sales tax reimbursements and $400 more from fines for town code violations, despite the code enforcement officer having resigned.
In another matter, the council adopted an updated capital improvement plan (CIP) including three projects.
One is installing a new sidewalk along the north side of East Main Street to connect the Boyce Crossing subdivision with other parts of town. The estimated cost is $85,000.
Another project, estimated at $100,000, is resolving stormwater drainage problems along East Main between the railroad and Greenway Avenue (U.S. 340). Consultations with Norfolk Southern Railway have started.
Also included is $10,000 to repave or repair the seven roads and streets owned by the town as necessary.
“These improvements,” the 1½-page plan reads, “will help keep the citizens safer in their movement in the town limits and (in) doing business within the town.”
During a public hearing, resident David Ferreira voiced support for the East Main sidewalk. He said it will help his children get around.
Ferreira was the only speaker at the hearing.
Being in the CIP doesn’t automatically mean projects will be done.
Virginia code requires localities to have CIPs for planning and budgeting purposes. Basically, such plans list projects that localities consider important if and when money is found to do them.
Boyce’s plan was adopted by the council in a unanimous vote with no discussion.
This story originally ran in The Winchester Star.
