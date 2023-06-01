Editor's Note: With Memorial Day this past Monday, the Page News and Courier chose to highlight a story from 1955 that touched on this national day or remembrance the members of the U.S. Armed Forces who lost their lives fighting for the U.S. This archived story touches on exactly what Memorial Day is and whom it is for. With the special Page on page A5 for Memorial Day, this story is an extension of that commemoration.
Those who have died will live so long as we remember them, declared Rev Fred E. Dufford, a former Lurat pastor now of Charleston Heights, S.C., at the annual Memorial Day exercises held Sunday afternoon at the Main Street Baptist Church. A large congregation was on hand for the services which are annually sponsored by the Miller-Campbell-Baker Post No. 22 the American Legion and Comer Jones Post No. 621 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
This story was originally printed in the Page News and Courier June 2, 1955.
The speaker reminded the congregation that it was easy in these days of prosperity to forget the sacrifices and struggles of the past which are responsible for the power and economic ascendancy of this nation today. In order to properly observe a memorial
day "our thoughts must encompass the past, present and future" and we must be ever mindful that the deeds of the past and the hopes of the future are inseparable from the present because "God lives only in the present."He urged that we be guided in our daily existence by the inspiration of those who made the supreme sacrifice, but, he said, this is not enough. It must be the factor which impels us not only to protect what they have given us but to aspire to the perfection of which the sacrifices of the past make us responsible. "We must die climbing," he said.
Rev. Dufford was introduced by Mayor H. B. Dyche, a former commander of the 7th district, American Legion, Department of Virginia, who said that Rev. Dufford was one of the most
beloved pastors ever to live in Luray. Lloyd Kibler brought greetings from the VFW and legion commander Rober Rothgeb presided. Dr. T. M. Swann gave the invocation and Rev. T. Richardson the benediction.
Special music was given by the Luray High School Glee Club and a male sextette composed of Reed Tate, Chester Pyne, Ben Cullen, Carl Mitman, Paul Black and Arnold Judd.
Mrs. Kirby Heiston led the singing.
