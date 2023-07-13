PAGE COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS
Supervisors conducted a public hearing that considered a special use permit request by a citizen to operate a dog breeding business on Lake Arrowhead Road in Luray. The hearing drew no speakers. Supervisors unanimously approved the permit request, with special use conditions as recommended by the Page County Planning Commission.
Budget Changes Supervisors unanimously approved budget appropriations to include $40,891 in local funds and $70,000 in general fund balance dollars. The appropriations will increase the general fund budget by $110,891. A transfer of $165,000 from the Page County School Board's instruction category to operations and maintenance will be used for facility and equipment repairs.
Supervisors considered implementing a disposable plastic bag tax in the county following a June 3 public hearing Supervisors reviewed a proposed ordinance to amend Chapter 105 (Taxation) of the Page County Code to add a new article governing the disposable plastic bag tax, but voted unanimously to table a decision until the Board's June 20 meeting. Noting Supervisor Vaughan's absence at the June 20 meeting, the Board voted unanimously to again table a decision until all members are present.
Supervisors reviewed a proposed amendment to Chapter 125 of the Page County Zoning Ordinance regarding self-storage facilities. If approved, the zoning text amendment to item D would read: "In the Agriculture zoning district, fencing, screening, and security may be required for all facilities. Supervisors voted unanimously to hold a public hearing on the proposed zoning ordinance amendment during the Board's meeting at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 17.
Page County Administrator Amity Moler noted that local officials were considering using grant funding awarded to the local school system to help coordinate community services, so that services are not duplicated by community and nonprofit group.
Moler noted a notice of violation that was recently mailed as part of special event permitting procedures. She reported that violation notices for special event and other county permits are complaint-driven, meaning that notices are most often issued following community complaints or reports of property owners who are potentially in violation.. She noted that Supervisors can, at their discretion, request that any part of the code be updated or reviewed. For more information about the Page County Code, visit https://ecode360.com/ PA1470.
Complete Page County Board of Supervisors meeting minutes may be viewed at pagecounty.virginia.gov/AgendaCenter. For additional information, call 540-743-4142 or follow Page County, Virginia on Facebook @ PageCountyVirginia.
TOWN OF LURAY
Jackie Elliott, program manager for the Luray Downtown Initiative, introduced a motion to install Veterans Banners in town (similar to those displayed in the town of Stanley).
Town council approved to acquisition of a new sweeper to clean streets more efficiently and effectively.
Town council unanimously approved and adopted the FY 2023-2024 Budget as presented. The approved budget may be viewed at townofluray.com/government/budget.
Town council unanimously accept the DCJS — LE ARPA Law Enforcement Equipment grant in the amount of $155,000 to fund equipment for the Luray Police Department. Council also approved the re-allocation of the Town's ARPA funding previously allocated to the LPD communication equipment upgrades to fund $53,000 for a new patrol vehicle; and $60,000 for a new storage building at Dean Park as presented.
Town council conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comments and to consider adoption of the FY 2023-2024 Rates & Fees Schedule. No citizens spoke at the Public Hearing. The town council unanimously approved the FY 2023-2024 Rates & Fees Schedule. To view the approved schedule, visit www.townofluray.com/services-2/water-sewer and click on “Complete Fee Schedule.”
A comment letter from a Luray resident expressed concerns about limiting trash cans for businesses. Appeals for commercial trash can limits were directed to town administration for consideration.
Council adopted an ordinance setting the business license tax rates for itinerant merchants participating in special events.
Town council conducted a public hearing to receive citizen comments and to consider approval of the financing of a replacement Finance Server through IBM Credit LLC in an amount not to exceed $55,000 for 60 months. No citizens spoke at the public hearing.
Complete town of Luray meeting minutes may be viewed at www.townofluray.com/government/meetings. The Luray Town Council meets the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the town’s municipal offices, 45 East Main Street. For more information, call 540-743-5511 or follow @townofluray on Facebook.
TOWN OF SHENANDOAH
A motion was made to concur with the planning commission’s approval of the site plan for a new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree to be located at 420 S. Third Street.
The town received estimates from Racey Engineering on the Maryland Avenue Sewer Repair Plan. Town manager Roudabush informed the council, as previously discussed, the money for this project will be paid from the ARPA 2nd Tranche. A motion was made by Councilman Lowe, seconded by Councilman Fox, to authorize Racey to move forward on their proposal.
The town received bids from Pettit Paving, as well as Hensil Good Paving Inc, for drainage repairs on Junior Avenue and paving a section of the roadway on Junior Avenue. A motion was made by Vice Mayor Kite, seconded by Councilman Fox, to go with Hensil Good Paving’s bid in the amount of $7,000.
A motion was made by Councilman Pierce, seconded by Councilman Lowe, to approve hiring Kevin Clem as a full-time patrolman starting June 14.
Town of Shenandoah Museum and Welcome Center Curator, Lora Jenkins reported 244 visitors to the Museum and Welcome Center in May.
Received quotes from Mountain Valley Home Comfort and Landes Heating & Air for replacing the heat/ac unit at the Sewer Plant located at 219 Long Avenue. A motion was made by Councilman Lowe, seconded by Councilman Fox, to go with Landes Heating & Air for replacing the heat/ac unit at the Sewer Plant with the funds to be paid from Utility Capital Outlay — Sewage Plant Budgeted Line Item in the amount of $1,850.
Town Manager Roudabush stated a meeting was held with town, county and state representatives to introduce the new owner of BoxCar Deli buildings and vacant lots. The new owner is pursuing leads to lease BoxCar Deli & Subs as a turnkey operation.
Town residents spoke and inquired about the town code for inoperable vehicles, mentioning that a local business has several of them on the VDOT right of way. Other concerns included additional inoperable vehicles on private property, weeds and grass growing in sidewalks, several instances of unmowed land on private property as well as tree branches, logs and debris in yards. In response, it was noted the town writes letters to owners about mowing violations every spring and summer but will follow up with the additional complaints.
Complete Shenandoah Town Council meeting minutes are available at townofshenandoah.com/meetings. Meetings are held on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month. For additional information, call 540-652-8164 or follow the town on Facebook.
PAGE COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD
Comments were heard regarding the sudden removal of a Shenandoah Elementary school resource officer in May. A citizen petition and letters of support for the officer were submitted to the board. A spokesperson for the board noted that responses to public comment are not given during meetings.
The Page County Schools Nutritional Services Director presented details of a free breakfast and lunch summer program for Page County youth (including examples and photos of meals). She also presented proposed meal prices and plans for the 2023-24 school year.
A human resource update was given. Vacancies will now be announced via the Page County Schools website and also via LinkedIn.
For additional information and updates, visit the Page County Schools web site at www.pagecounty.k12.va.us, call the administrative offices at 540-743-6533 or follow them on Facebook @PageCountyPublicSchools. Meetings, in their entirety, may be viewed on YouTube by visiting the official Page County Public Schools channel.
