The 71st annual Page Valley Agricultural and Industrial Fair kicked off Saturday morning with its community Horse Show.
The Horse Show is as old as the fair and over the years has varied in the amount of participants. Though this year was not the largest turnout in the Horse Show’s history, it still revered its quality in presenting the show itself.
Around 20 horses and riders came out to participate in the day's event, ranging in all ages. The Horse Show contestants participated in the classes of: Go As You Please in both Western and English styles, Barrels and Poles. The classes were broken up into Youth, Senior and Open.
The Horse Show had a dedicated judge who did a tremendous job being thorough when looking at each contestant throughout the days event, and really looking to see that each contestant had control over the horse they were riding.
“Typically when judging a riding class, safety is always your first concern, regardless of what tact they have on,” stated Katie Kelly, 2023 Horse Show Judge, “so number one rule is nobody does anything drastic, crazy, or dangerous.”
After establishing the riders are safe and have control of the horse they are riding, Kelly was then able to look at the riders based on the class and whether they rode Western or English.
“For instance, the Go As You Please Class, I’m looking for what horse looks the most pleasurable, the one that looks like I’d like to just go for a tour on,” stated Kelly, “when you get into the Equitation Class, that’s typically judged more on the riders position and you are judging the rider a little more than the horse.”
The “Go As You Please” class was ridden by riders in Western and in English, and each style gave the rider a choice of how to present their horse, playing to its strength. It also showcases how well the horse listens to the rider when doing the pattern.
“But at the same time you have to get the job done,” stated Kelly, “if you have a horse that comes in and doesn’t cooperate one bit, it does not matter how pretty you sit.”
Barrels and Poles are the simplest categories to judge, as they are both just based on the rider's times. Regardless of what category each contestant competed in, the collective thought from everyone was simply just how fun the entire event was. The Horse Show gave equal opportunity for anyone to participate in, no matter if one was training or not. Some contestants just went out of their and their horses' comfort zone, participating in events they never have before.
“I just thought it would be a fun day because I used to barrel race,” stated contestant, Wendy Melini, who competed with her horse Lena, “but she is not a barrel racer, she is spooked by the barrels.”
The Horse Show is a crowd favorite fair event, and now that there are some new horse groups formed in Page County in the last year, next year’s horse show might look even better than this year.
