Do you ever get bored? I do. Not often, but nothing interests me those times when nothing seems to peek my interest.
It’s at those times when I get in my car and go where — I don’t even know at the time — but I always find I have a wonderful time.
In an article I just read, it said, “Without physical and social engagements, boredom can lead to health issues such as depression.” The article went on to tell what the six things were that we could do to prevent boredom.
Smile — that was the very first one on the list. No one has to remind me to do that. In fact, I might even be smiling when I tell those telephone solicitors, in a high tone volume, to take me off their list.
New interest — now that’s an interesting one. We are all creatures of habit at this age. It’s hard, at least for me, to try something new. But then again I think, why not? So as of this date, I picked three things I’m going to start.
Number 1 — My beloved bingo. Up until about three years ago, before the pandemic, I went to play bingo twice a week. Now I’ll have to find out where to go because over half the places that offered bingo never started up again. From asking around, I was told that the state of Virginia had passed different bills and they had really put different restrictions and higher taxes on places that offered bingo. Getting people to work on bingo night was another problem.
Number 2 — Walk about one half mile every day. Now that's going to be a problem for me. I’m unsteady on my feet, but I think I’ve figured that out. If I go into a park that I know about, there are benches along the walking path and there are people I’ll meet along the way. Sounds good to me. I’ll let you know how I make out.
Number 3 — Maintain a sense of humor. Now that I can do. I’m usually a happy person, so it will be my goal to get some of the people I know, who are usually complainers, to smile. It might take a while for this one.
Now I’ve come up with a list of what I’m going to do. What about you?
There’s so much to do now that the weather is warmer. Do you like to garden? That would be great to have fresh tomatoes, radishes, corn and all the things you can grow in a garden.
Do you plan on going on a vacation? It’s been a while since I’ve gone anywhere but this year, for sure, I’m going to go to Pennsylvania for a week. Maybe two weeks. Spending some time away from home makes it seem even more comfortable when we come home, doesn’t it?
Whatever you do, make sure you keep doing it over those dreaded winter months when you can really become bored and depressed.
What’s your thoughts? Email me at community@pagenewspaper.com. I’d love to hear from you.
Til next week. Be safe.
