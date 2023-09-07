The Page Valley Sunflower Festival was a sprawling hit as it kicked off the unofficial start of fall this past weekend, according to attendees.
Celebrating its fourth year, the Sunflower Festival started as an idea for a fundraiser for Page Alliance for Community Action, which was looking for a different type of fundraiser but still have a fun activity for the entire family to enjoy.
“We talked about planting sunflowers and allowing them to be picked for donations,” stated Megan Gordon, the Page Alliance for Community Action program director. “The town of Luray is an amazing partner so we approached them about using the upper field going into Ralph Dean Park to plant sunflowers and they agreed.”
Partnering with the town of Luray, Luray Downtown Initiative and the Page Valley Arts Council for the first year, P.A.C.A started small by planting sunflowers only in the upper field and hosting a few activities and vendors. In 2020, P.A.C.A chose not to host the festival due to the COVID restrictions, instead only inviting community members to come out to clip the sunflowers. In 2021 P.A.C.A added more vendors and worked with the Page County Farmers Association to plant the sunflowers making the event even bigger.
The Page Valley Sunflower Festival has continued to grow tremendously between last year and this. Festival participants this year traveled from all over, either local or out of state like West Virginia and Florida, to attend and be part of the day's events.
“We had volunteers counting people in the cars, from what we could count we believe between 2,800 to 3,000 people in the park on Saturday,” stated Gordon. “We had 29 craft vendors and six food vendors this year, that's our largest festival yet!”
P.A.C.A. is a non-profit organization for parents, youth and community members that teach the dangers of alcohol and drugs and their effects. All while promoting a healthy lifestyle for the youth and families in Page County. With the funding P.A.C.A. receives, they have been able to focus on preventing substance misuse and combat childhood obesity. The Page Valley Sunflower Festival is just another one of P.A.C.A.’s important fundraising events to continue their work in the community.
“It's an important event because it gives our local families something to do that is very low cost and fun,” stated Gordon, “while allowing us the opportunity to talk about PACA and our mission and give out educational materials to help prevent substance misuse in our community.”
An event like this takes a lot of planning and coordinating, but is an example of what the Page County community can do when everyone works together, Gordon said. An event like this also provides opportunities for local youth to volunteer, whether they are high school students or college level. This year at the Page Valley Sunflower Festival, attendees were able to meet some James Madison University softball players who helped out as well.
“I am most proud of the partnerships it takes to put on this event,” stated Gordon. “This event isn't possible without the town of Luray Parks and Recreation Department, the Luray Downtown Initiative, the Page Valley Arts Council, and the Page County Farmers Association, along with the Luray Garden Club, Southern States, and so many other event sponsors.”
It is no secret the Page Valley Sunflower Festival has become a new tradition festival to attend. The buzz in the air this year from attendees spoke of how large the festival has grown in such a short time. Many vendors, volunteers and staff were simply floored with Saturday’s turnout. Everyone’s reaction was about the same: they could not believe its success and yet were so grateful for all the support.
The planning group for the Page Valley Sunflower Festival hopes this event is here for the long haul, with the success it is seeing the Sunflower Festival seems to be here to stay for many years to come. Activities and vendors have been added each year and P.A.C.A. plans to continue adding things.
“For the past couple of years we have talked about tethered hot air balloon rides,” stated Gordon, “hopefully that will be something we will see in the near future at the festival.”
