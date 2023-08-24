I am really glad the author of the letter to the editor regarding revision to history was not my history teacher. I am not going to try to do what he should have done more fully ... but I do remember a simple fact that has served me well: South Carolina was the first state to withdraw from the Union. I recalled they used the word slavery to do so.
What I didn’t know, is that South Carolina had started to do so in 1852 but changed its mind. By Dec. 24, 1860, it became the first state to withdraw from the union once Lincoln was elected. It did so in a wordy declaration that cited the US Constitution, States rights and Mr. Lincoln’s positions (though not him by name). The author of the letter to the editor claims “the war did not start because of slavery”. OK fine. It started because the State of South Carolina and others wanted to preserve the right to decide on slavery. That’s the verbiage you want to use on the subject? And yes, it was about economics in both the south and north. The secession declaration also noted that Lincoln would assume office March 4.
What did that mean? To them it meant he would follow up an earlier commitment-- “a war must be waged against slavery until it shall cease throughout the United States.”
The South Carolina secession declaration also says:
“The guarantees of the Constitution will then no longer exist; the equal rights of the states will be lost. The slaveholding states will no longer have the power of self-government, or self-protection, and the federal government will have become their enemy.”
And closes out with:
“We, therefore, the people of South Carolina, by our delegates in Convention assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, have solemnly declared that the Union heretofore existing between this state and the other states of North America, is dissolved. “
I could go through each state’s declaration — but won’t — the point is made though each state said it differently. Slavery and its underlying economic engine (North and South) was the reason for the war. As written in their declarations of secession. Period.
The word racist? It is too ambiguous for what happened next. What falls under the description of racism is the fact that deprivation was the end result of slavery on one side of the equation. Reconstruction and reconciliation? Didn’t last long enough to make a difference for many — got converted to vagrancy laws that yield much the same thing as slavery in other places. Racism as a legacy of the Civil War — that’s an entirely different discussion, not to be focused solely on statues.
Back to the basics: the States wrote what they intended in their secession declarations. I believe them.
Del Price
Luray
