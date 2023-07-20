A local Community College English Professor held a meet and greet to talk about her first published novel, Across the Blue Ridge Mountains.”
Last Thursday, July 13, Professor Margaret Marangione spent an hour or so at the college speaking to an engaging audience about her newly published novel, “Across the Blue Ridge Mountains.”
Marangione started the evening off with a reading from her novel before talking on the history that was the inspiration for her book. The entire talk was interactive with her audience as she answered their questions and carried on an in-depth conversation with them on the topic. Whether intentional or not, the evening was held like a very tasteful academic lecture, really playing to the professor’s strengths.
“Across the Blue Ridge Mountains”, is the story of a young woman, Mary, who after leaving her abusive mother, ends up in the mountains with a family in Elkton. While there, she heals from her traumatic past and becomes an empowered woman. While with the family in the mountains, Mary starts to face adversity when the federal government begins removing families from their homes in order to create Shenandoah National Park in the early 1900s.
Marangione has lived in Page County for more than 20 years and has worked for Laurel Ridge Community College for 10 years as an adjunct English professor, offering composition and Appalachian literature classes. Marangione also works full time for Blue Ridge Community College.
“Teaching is just something I always wanted to do, and once I got my foot in the door, I realized I really loved working with students,” said Marangione.
Prior to becoming a teacher, Marangione was an intelligence analyst, researcher and editor for various government agencies.
Marangione has been writing on and off her whole life. While this is her first creative fiction piece, she has also published some academic articles. The idea for this novel came from when the Professor was teaching dual-enrollment class at Laurel Ridge for students of Luray High School and Massanutten Regional Governor’s School, and received a Virginia Community College System Grant to research the removals of families for the creation of Shenandoah National Park.
“One winter morning, the voice of my protagonist Mary just kind of channeled right through and I started writing,” stated Marangione.
“Across the Blue Ridge Mountains” was published in August 2022. Since then, the professor has been interviewed by radio and print journalists, been invited to numerous book clubs and given a lecture at the Virginia Museum of History and Culture in Richmond.
“The response has been very encouraging,” stated Marangione. “People feel really immersed in the story and the characters.”
Marangione is thankful for the response of her novel since it went through two major rewrites before finally being published.
Professor Marangione is working on additional novels, and some short stories. “Across the Blue Ridge Mountains” is available at Barnes and Noble and on Amazon.
