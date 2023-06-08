TIMBERVILLE — Timberville-based artist Keturah Whetzel combines awe at creation, passionate artistry and a mind for sustainable living in an ancient art form that can often be overlooked, despite the essential nature of its materials.
Floristry, the art of creatively arranging flowers, is evidenced to date back as far as ancient Egypt, making it one of the earliest forms of creative expression, predating many other mediums by thousands of years, and like many other artistic forms, has its roots in ritual and ceremony.
Beginning with creative temple offerings and simple celebrations of the beauty of the natural world, the rituals may have changed over millennia, but the quest of finding and then presenting the deepest possible beauty through groupings of different flowers — their colors, sizes, textures and shapes — continues to this day, and for some of life’s most important milestones.
Like most other artistic mediums, floristry goes through cycles of formula and innovation, and in 2023 there is a movement toward again viewing the work of floristry as “artistry,” while still being deeply connected with ritual and ceremony. Keturah Whetzel, founder of One Last Avacado Floral Design counts herself among those that firmly approach her arrangements as works of art.
Whetzel, who grew up on a small family farm in Mathias, West Virginia, had an early start appreciating the natural world and the importance of agriculture to communities. Playing with the abundant red poppies on the farm and creating “petal storms” Whetzel recognizes a kind of “childish wonder” when it comes to flowers.
Life however doesn’t always reveal one’s true passions until later, as Whetzel experienced. First attending college in northern Virginia for mathematics, she felt immediately that she was in the wrong place, eventually finding herself as an orthodontic assistant, still with the impression that something was missing from her life.
It wouldn’t be until 2018 when her sister-in-law purchased a flower farm that the pieces of Whetzels calling began to fall into place.
“I would get flowers from her to take to family events,” she said. “Then another sister-in-law got married and asked will you do my flowers?”
Being surprised at the request — but feeling an instant draw toward the opportunity — Whetzel agreed and her life’s passion sprouted.
“I sat on it for about a year,” she said, going on to explain how online algorithms began to send more and more flower-related social media posts the more she engaged with them, which further stoked her desire to launch into floristry as a profession.
Since taking the leap in 2020, Whetzel has been in the business of contributing artistically to some of the most important days in her clients’ lives, bringing all of her creativity and passion for the natural world to the work and building her own approach to floristry.
“In my style of design, I look at the whole flower and maybe have a piece of the flower showing that isn’t considered the most beautiful part — or the face of the flower — but the shape that the stem makes maybe adds to the arrangement,” Whetzel said, going on to explain a move toward an aesthetic that is more natural, less “man-made looking.”
Attending classes and workshops over the years, Whetzel discovered that much of her approach to arrangements was instinctive, but training gave her a language to understand those creative impulses, citing artistic truths such as the rule of threes and the golden ratio.
Working with such delicate and ephemeral materials for the work, Whetzel has theories about why flowers are such an important part of life.
“Flowers are tied to every major point in a person’s life,” she explained. “They bring us a lot of joy in a short amount of time, and they are gone. It’s representative of life. There’s a short window where something is beautiful.”
The beauty of the transient nature of flowers, and life, brings a certain renewed joy however in the changing of the seasons for this artist.
“My favorite flower changes every season. It’s sad when the daffodil is gone, but peonies are coming next. In the fall, dahlias are coming, and they come in every color shape and size,” said Whetzel. “When you can’t always use something, it makes it more special when you can.”
Whetzel sees the beauty of this impermanence as an essential reflection of her Christian faith.
“We were made for beautiful things,” she said. “In the Bible, it says, ‘the very stones would cry out’ in worship. [Reveling in natural beauty], is a spiritual experience, whether someone is a believer or not. From my worldview, it’s being in awe of what God created, but from a secular view its being in awe of creation. It’s spiritual regardless of where your faith is. We are spiritual beings.”
It is also through her faith that Whetzel feels she is in the right place in her work.
“Because I have found where my gifts are, my work is an act of worship. Finding that is a really special thing that I don’t take for granted,” she said. “It’s hard to find what you really like.”
The joy of the work, however, also brings with it large responsibility for an artist like Whetzel, not only in working with clients, but in considering the future of the craft and its impact on the environment — two factors that Whetzel takes seriously in her work.
“Wedding floristry gives you a great opportunity for creativity,” said Whetzel. “I recently did a wedding that took about 80 labor hours to complete. Ten to 15 of those hours was a conversation with the bride — communication and administration.”
Whetzel explained the process as discovering what the story of the wedding day will be and what the couple wants their day to say.
Choosing the right flower for the right occasion, the delicate timing of when they will be at peak bloom and best representing a customer’s desire, Whetzel also feels a deep responsibility to the sustainability of the craft.
“Agriculture in the U.S. is very important to me,” she said, going on to explain that over 80% of flowers in the U.S. are imported. “I know what it was like to grow up on a small, family farm and never be able to get ahead.”
This inspires Whetzel to purchase locally wherever possible and changing options depending on what local growers and the seasons are providing.
With many challenges in the field — like toxins in certain floristry materials, use of plastics in packaging and arrangement tools, industrial-scale farming and shipping of flowers, pesticides, and preservatives use — it can be overwhelming for an artist like Whetzel who is passionate about a sustainable craft.
Whetzel found inspiration recently in a webinar presented by Valerie Crisostomo, president and CEO of Black Girl Florists, an organization created to promote and support Black women florists.
“This was really encouraging to me. [Crisostomo] said to choose one thing and try it out, and if it works, it works.”
Being a small business, Whetzel recognizes she can make decisions based on a scale that allows her to try more sustainable and eco-friendly options in the creation of her arrangements.
“The issue that we all have is that we feel there is so much wrong and we have to change everything, but we don’t. We have to take small steps that are actually sustainable. The world we inherited didn’t happen overnight,” she said.
With all the creative decisions, support is an essential part of the work. Thankfully Whetzel feels blessed by the presence of her supportive husband and four-year-old child, with another on the way.
“My husband has a weekend side hustle that he doesn’t get paid for,” she said with a chuckle.
She also has a small assistant in her daughter, for now.
“She likes to be my assistant — she knows more about flowers than your average four-year-old. She alternates between wanting to work in an office like daddy, and be a florist like mama … except now she wants to be a farmer of tigers, so it changes.”
When Whetzel speaks of the artistry in the work of the florist, her own appreciation of the natural world, the beauty of creation, the affirming responses of clients, the challenges of finding sustainable practices, the support from friends and family, and the deep passion for supporting people in key moments in their lives, she speaks with a complexity and beauty that is reminiscent of the flowers that are her paint and canvass.
“Flowers can make you feel like you can breathe easier,” she said, “and that is something I don’t take lightly giving to people.”
For more information on Whetzel and her work, visit https://onelastavocado.com/.
