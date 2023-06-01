NEW MARKET — A 20-year-old New Market man drowned Saturday in a lake in Augusta County, according to a news release from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.
Dakota Marcus Fulk was at Stoney Creek Resort in Greenville with his wife and a number of other family members and friends. He was attempting to swim across the lake when he became distressed and went under water, the release stated.
According to the news release, the 911 call for help was received at 6:52 p.m. Saturday. Emergency crews were on scene at Stoney Creek Resort, located in the 200 block of Lake Drive, at 7:05 p.m. The victim was under water, and first responders were unable to locate him.
With the help of divers with the Virginia State Police Search and Recovery Team, Fulk was recovered from the lake and pronounced dead at the scene at 11:56 p.m. His body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Manassas for examination, according the news release.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office does not suspect any type of foul play, the release stated.
Emergency crews from Augusta County Fire and Rescue, Stuarts Draft Rescue, Riverheads Fire Department, and Staunton Fire Department responded to the scene.
