It has come to my attention that drag shows and "pride" events have arrived in Page County. Maybe I don’t get out enough, but I can’t recall seeing any ‘drag queens’ out and about here.
Who, exactly, are these events being marketed to? One "pride" event is taking place at a local ranch, advertising kid-friendly activities along with alcohol availability (presumably for adults). The ad also promotes "making a positive statement in Page County." My burning question is "What sort of image is Page trying to project to the general public to attract tourists and visitors?" Do we want to be seen as a family-friendly family vacation destination, or a showcase for the mental illness displayed by maybe 5% of the population at large? I’d bet that for every alphabet soup social justice "tourist," we will lose considerably more potential visitors who do not want their children subjected to this sort of "entertainment environment." Normalizing this kind of behavior is pandering to a small segment of people whose values are not aligned with the population at large. Just my two cents worth, adjusted for inflation.
Concerned Citizen of Page County
