A new fitness center opened its doors on June 12, bringing a greatly-missed resource back to Page County.
On October 13, 2022, a fire at the East Luray Shopping Center Dollar Tree also caused damage to an adjacent gym, owned by Winchester-based Valley Health. The health system quickly announced it would temporarily close the gym to assess the damage, and determine a reopening date.
Operating a total of six fitness centers in Virginia and West Virginia, Valley Health had occupied the East Luray location since 2007. Luray's other longtime full-service gym, the privately-owned Luray Fitness Center on West Main Street, permanently closed in 2019.
By early November 2022, Valley Health administrators announced that the East Luray Shopping Center gym would not reopen, leaving Luray residents without access to fitness machines or equipment.
Letters poured in to local newspapers, expressing how much the absence of a gym would affect the community – especially the elderly. Some residents chose to make long trips to Harrisonburg or Front Royal for workouts. Some stopped working out altogether.
While the Dollar Tree fire had initiated the closure, looming financial troubles were noted as the reason for the final decision. In February, Valley Health announced it would be closing three other area fitness centers, including those in Front Royal, Woodstock, and Berkeley Springs, West Virginia.
By March, when rumors began to circulate about the opening of a new gym in Luray, residents were cautiously optimistic. Enter Tommy Delo.
Delo has had a lifelong passion for fitness and helping others. Originally from the Ohio/Pennsylvania Steel Valley area, Delo met and married a woman from Page County. They eventually settled here and started a family. His wife soon found a job as a teacher. Delo, previously a manager of an Ohio gym, went on to become a personal trainer and manager at the East Luray fitness center. Things were good.
He recounts how, in early 2022, Valley Health management indicated hints of financial struggles overall, and how important it was for the fitness centers to have “a good year.”
While the gym seemed busy, it had never quite recovered from the reduction in membership or financial losses caused by the COVID epidemic. After October’s Dollar Tree fire, the gym’s staff and members were suddenly in limbo.
“Eventually, management called us and announced it was going to close,” said Delo.
He and his wife discussed the possibility of opening a new fitness center, and began researching what was needed to assume ownership of the East Luray gym.
“I’ve wanted to own a gym as long as I can remember,” said Delo. “And it’s important for people to have a place to work out – for the physical and mental health benefits.”
He began the long process of submitting a proposal and acquiring the existing gym equipment. Delo’s plans included a complete overhaul of the facility – including a new layout and a 52’ x 12’ turf area for athletic training and mobility exercises. The process came with a few obstacles.
The building’s owner and related contractors were still completing water-damage remediation and finishing repairs related to the October fire. Having ownership of the equipment but not yet the space, Delo had to move all of the existing gym equipment and machines, transport it, store it, and then bring it all back when building repairs were complete. Amazingly, this was all done by Delo and just a handful of friends.
Delo credits Dow McGrady and John Rutt for helping him throughout the process. Close friend Roger Gray, who Delo calls his “right hand man,” jumped in whenever needed. Brady Jenkins, Alex Heglar and Ethan Hornstra provided everything from physical muscle to moral support.
“Everyone who helped, I can’t thank them enough,” said Delo.
In April, he signed the lease for the East Luray Shopping Center space. And Steel Valley Fitness, named for where Delo grew up, was born. What was once an empty space for seven months is now a brightly-lit black and gold environment where residents can go to look and feel better.
To increase the range of services offered, Steel Valley Fitness has plans to contract with a massage therapist and personal trainers.
“It’s not about how much money we can make,” said Delo. “We really want to serve the community. I want people to know we’re here for them.”
For Father’s Day, the gym partnered with Hawksbill Brewing to gift a complimentary beverage to any dad who mentioned Steel Valley Fitness.
Later in the month, the Page Free Clinic announced a new partnership with the gym, offering to provide free memberships to any patient looking to experience the benefits of exercise.
“We’re a locally owned business, and we’re really taking into consideration what people want,” said Delo.
So far, community response has been positive.
The enormity of what Delo has taken on for the community is not lost on Dow McGrady
“Tommy has really gone out on a limb to make sure this area has a fitness center again,” said McGrady. “It’s truly important for people to support what he’s doing and help the business grow.”
Steel Valley Fitness is located at 12 East Luray Shopping Center in Luray. They are a 24-hour health and fitness facility that uses several high-tech security measures to ensure member safety. The gym offers month-to-month memberships, including discounted rates for senior citizens, first responders and students. For those just visiting the area, daily or multi-day passes are available.
Pricing may be viewed by visiting steelvalleyfit.com and clicking on “memberships.” For more information, call 540-669-5183 or follow them on Facebook and Instagram @steel.valley.fitness.
