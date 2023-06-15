A Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania, man faces charges after fleeing police at speeds of up to 125 mph through three counties on Interstate 81 on Friday.
A news release from Brent Coffey, a Virginia State Police public information officer, states that Clayton T. Bannan, 61, has been charged with one felony count of eluding law enforcement, one misdemeanor count of reckless driving, and one traffic infraction of failing to display registration.
“State Police initiated a traffic stop at approximately 5:35 p.m. on a 2018 GMC Terrain traveling north on Interstate 81 at the 279-mile marker in Shenandoah County. The violation was for reckless driving — as the GMC was passing vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway. The GMC refused to stop and a pursuit was initiated,” the release states.
Police pursued the driver into Warren County and then Frederick County, where state police used a tire deflation device that disabled the vehicle at the 304-mile marker of Interstate 81.
The driver was transported to Rappahannock-Shenandah-Warren Regional Jail and is being held there without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.