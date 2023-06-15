Page County officials remain undecided about adopting a new plastic bag tax in local stores and restaurants.
In 2020, the Virginia General Assembly passed a bill allowing counties to implement a five-cent tax for disposable plastic bags provided to customers for the purpose of transporting purchases.
Since the bill passed, ten Virginia localities, including Alexandria, Charlottesville and Fredericksburg, have implemented the tax.
The measure, if approved locally, would require all retailers in Page County to collect a five-cent tax for each plastic bag provided. The county would first need to pass an ordinance before requiring retailers to apply the tax.
Four of the five cents collected on each bag would go toward supporting local environmental initiatives such as litter and pollution mitigation or environmental education efforts, or to provide reusable bags to recipients of SNAP and WIC benefits. Retailers would keep one cent from each bag.
According to the Virginia Department of Taxation website, the tax does not apply to bags used to wrap produce or unwrapped bulk items, or bags used to avoid contamination of perishable items. It also does not apply to plastic bags used to contain dry-cleaning or prescription medications.
At a work session earlier this year, the Page County Board of Supervisors (BOS) first discussed the tax, and voted 5-1 to hold a public hearing on the matter at the June 5 BOS meeting.
At Monday’s meeting, arguments for and against the tax were heard.
Susan Corbett, owner of several Page County businesses that exclusively use paper bags, applauded the BOS for taking the matter into consideration.
“Plastic was invented as a good thing,” said Corbett, "but unfortunately, it doesn’t degrade into the environment. It just breaks down to the molecular level, and it can’t be absorbed or ingested or used by any other organism.”
A fourteen-year volunteer with roadside cleanup projects, Lucia King of Luray has seen her share of litter in the form of discarded bags.
“While convenient, plastic bags have proven to be an environmental hazard for humans and wildlife,” said King.
“Getting rid of the bags is very important,” she added. “If you adopt a five cent tax approach and use that money for environmental issues, it would be a double win for all of us.”
In opposition, Rodney Rooks of Luray said, “As a taxpayer, I’m just tired of getting taxed.”
One resident at the meeting spoke and asked if there will be a deposit refund for those who use plastic bags but then return them to recycling bins at stores. Board members had no immediate answers.
“I had several business owners in my area call me, and they all had very good [points] I didn’t think about,” said BOS member Keith Guzy.
Some business-owner questions included how their retail software systems would add the tax, and if biodegradable bags counted toward the tax. Others were concerned about their frontline employees having to deal with customers irate about the tax, and how the new rule might affect the elderly or financially disadvantaged.
Consumers do have the option of bringing their own reusable bags to stores, using their own coolers or boxes, or requesting paper bags at checkout.
Repeating a statement from Allen Louderback at a previous meeting, Amity Moler said, “This is a tax you can choose to pay or not, If you do use [disposable] plastic bags, you’ll pay five cents per bag. Otherwise, you can request paper bags or use your own.”
After hearing all statements at the meeting, and discussing potential effects on local mom-and-pop merchants, board members collectively decided that several legal and logistical questions need to be addressed before the matter can be brought to a vote.
Supervisors agreed to delay a decision until the next BOS regular meeting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 20. The meeting will be held at 103 S. Court Street, Board Room, 2nd floor, in Luray.
If approved, the Page County plastic bag tax would take effect September 1.
